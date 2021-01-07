BCM One Promotes Key Members of Senior Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider, announced today that it has promoted various members of the senior leadership team that support the parent entity of BCM One Group Holdings. The move, which is part of a comprehensive brand, sales, and integration strategy, supports the company's fast growth in the NextGen Communications and Managed Services space for mid- to enterprise-level businesses. The announcement comes after a year marked by several voice communications and collaboration acquisitions, including SkySwitch, nexVortex, and Arena One, in addition to SIP.US and SIPTRUNK which the company had previously acquired.

The following promotions are effective immediately:

Mark Amick , who was previously Chief Operating Officer overseeing the SIP.US, SIPTRUNK and nexVortex entities, has been promoted to Group President, NextGen Communications, and will be in charge of the company's UCaaS, SIP, and white-label next communications platform offerings.

, who was previously Chief Operating Officer overseeing the SIP.US, SIPTRUNK and nexVortex entities, has been promoted to Group President, NextGen Communications, and will be in charge of the company's UCaaS, SIP, and white-label next communications platform offerings. Formerly Vice President, Operations, Paul Bloom is now Group President, Managed Services, and is responsible for BCM One's Managed Services offerings, including Managed SD-WAN, Managed Network Services, Microsoft Teams and Managed Connectivity.

is now Group President, Managed Services, and is responsible for BCM One's Managed Services offerings, including Managed SD-WAN, Managed Network Services, Microsoft Teams and Managed Connectivity. Mike Nowak , who served as Vice President of Sales at nexVortex, will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Sales, for BCM One. He will oversee the newly integrated sales team of recent acquisitions to serve BCM One clients as well as channel partners and resellers nationwide.

, who served as Vice President of Sales at nexVortex, will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Sales, for BCM One. He will oversee the newly integrated sales team of recent acquisitions to serve BCM One clients as well as channel partners and resellers nationwide. Meghan Neilan has been elevated to Vice President, Direct Sales, managing the retention and growth of BCM One's account base, in addition to recruiting new logos nationally.

has been elevated to Vice President, Direct Sales, managing the retention and growth of BCM One's account base, in addition to recruiting new logos nationally. Andy Steinke has been promoted to Vice President, Channel Sales, and is responsible for the success of BCM One's Channel Partner Program and management of the BCM One Channel Sales team.

has been promoted to Vice President, Channel Sales, and is responsible for the success of BCM One's Channel Partner Program and management of the BCM One Channel Sales team. Paula Como Kauth has assumed the role of Vice President, Marketing, leading marketing communications, branding, public relations, analyst relations, events, digital, and lead generation programs across BCM One and its acquired brand entities.

"We have achieved tremendous growth over the past year, thanks in no small part to the deep bench of talent we have throughout the entire company," stated Geoff Bloss, Chief Executive Officer of BCM One. "Elevating and integrating the roles of the senior leadership team will further propel our momentum in 2021 and beyond. These senior leaders have been key contributors to our growth and will help advance BCM One to the next level within their respective areas and expertise."

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed technology solutions provider offering next generation communications and managed network services. Serving over 17,000 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure including UCaaS, SIP Trunking, Microsoft Teams, Managed SD-WAN, Microsoft Azure, Technology Expense Optimization and Managed Connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by its mission statement: "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

