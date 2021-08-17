BCM One Ranks on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, is named to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are excited to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "It's a testament to our strategic investments in the company, our solutions, and our partners, and we are focused on maintaining the momentum as businesses continue to rely on technology to support communication, collaboration, and execution."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed technology solutions provider offering next-generation voice and managed network services. Serving over 17,000 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure including: UCaaS/Hosted Voice, SIP Trunking, Managed SD-WAN, Microsoft Teams, Technology Expense Optimization and Managed Connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

BCM One Contact:

Paula Como Kauth | Vice President, Marketing

Office: 212.906.7255 | [email protected]

MORE ABOUT INC. AND THE INC. 5000

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Related Images

bcm-one-managed-solutions-provider.png

BCM One -- Managed Solutions Provider

SOURCE BCM One Public Relations