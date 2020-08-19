BCM One Recognized for Outstanding Multi-Location Deployments Business Technology by ChannelVision Magazine

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelVision Magazine has awarded BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider, the 2020 Visionary Spotlight award for Business Technology in Multi-Location Deployments. Specifically, BCM One was awarded for a recent complex, multi-site deployment to a large online furniture retailer which involved the network design and deployment of managed SD-WAN with dual SD-WAN devices, two-fold Internet routers and a virtual connection to AWS across multiple locations nationwide.

BCM One has a team of experts on staff, including multi-certified engineers, network architects, and project directors, who work with every client to plan, design, deploy, and manage customized network solutions across a company's wide-area-network supporting their critical network infrastructure.

"We're honored to be recognized by ChannelVision as a niche player in providing multi-location network deployments for businesses," stated Andy Steinke, Head of Channel Sales at BCM One. "Particularly with SD-WAN, it's easy to get wrapped up in the research of which provider to go with, and figuring out exactly what's needed to support the business, but most organizations simply don't have the time, resources, or expertise to do that. When they work with us, they know they'll get a solution that's designed specifically for their needs, and most importantly a specialized SD-WAN implementation team to deploy their solution correct the first time around."

Each year, ChannelVision's editors hand-pick the winners that best demonstrate creativity, feature set differentiation and forward-thinking ability, as well as the ability to help drive growth," stated Berge Kaprelian, Beka Business Media President and CEO. "The annual VSA program serves as a helpful guide, showcasing the top-performing companies and most exciting innovations while demonstrating 'who's who' in the telecom industry."

For a listing of all Visionary award winners by category, visit the ChannelVision Magazine site.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed solutions provider offering businesses a one-stop shop for integrated technology needs. Serving over 4,500 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure—including technology expense optimization, unified communications, SD-WAN, cloud, security and connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "Providing a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT CHANNELVISION MAGAZINE

ChannelVision is a bi-monthly digital and print magazine, read by channel partners selling all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services (both on-premise and "in the cloud"), as well as, technology, gear, and equipment. ChannelVision is a highly focused and efficient way for service providers, hardware, and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. Serving a controlled circulation of providers and indirect distributors of communications, network, IT and cloud-based business services, ChannelVision is telecom's gateway to perspective on how to adapt, what to sell, and how to sell it.

