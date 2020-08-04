BCM One Releases Voice Enabled Teams

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider, today announced the availability of Voice Enabled Teams, a new offering that transforms Microsoft Teams into a highly customized, unified collaboration platform with enterprise-grade voice capabilities. With the launch of Voice Enabled Teams, BCM One enables organizations to supercharge Microsoft Teams into an enterprise-level voice platform integrating Teams with UCaaS hosted voice and SIP. Voice Enabled Teams augments basic chat, video conferencing and collaboration features with robust enterprise voice capabilities:

More flexible and cost-effective global calling plans



Advanced call reporting



Improved functionality of critical phone features



Enabling large-scale conferencing



Microsoft licenses & support directly from BCM One



Direct Routing with SIP Solutions

"BCM One is uniquely positioned to deliver an enhanced voice solution in a Teams environment," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO at BCM One. "Not only are we a Microsoft Gold Partner with a dedicated Microsoft team, we also have our own SIP and UCaaS solutions with a dedicated voice team — so clients get the best of both worlds. We believe our clients will be thrilled to have a partner with 30 years of enterprise voice experience supporting their Teams deployments."

Voice Enabled Teams is available for SIP and UCaaS configurations. Companies can migrate at their own pace with BCM One providing end-to-end deployment, including licenses, calling minutes/plans, training, and support.

Voice Enabled Teams allows clients to extend Microsoft Teams to include calling with more flexibility, easier management, and at a lower cost. Businesses get the benefits while protecting the investments they have already made and avoiding unnecessary additional purchases.

For more information about BCM One Voice Enabled Teams, please visit our website.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed technology solutions provider offering businesses a one-stop shop for integrated technology needs. Serving over 17,000 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure including UCaaS Hosted Voice, SIP Trunking, Managed SD-WAN, Voice Enabled Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Azure, Technology Expense Optimization and Managed Connectivity Solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by its mission statement: "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

