BCM One Selects VergX Versa Network-as-a-Service Offering to Enhance Its SDWAN Ecosystem

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading technology solutions provider, announced today that it has added the VergX Versa Network-as-a-Service (VNaaS) offering to its select SDWAN ecosystem — offering its agent channel and enterprise clients quality choices for reliable SDWAN solutions to support their underlying communications infrastructure.

The VNaaS offering, which is built on the Versa Networks' cloud-native, multi-tenant software platform and comprehensive suite of networking and security services, provides fully managed SD-WAN and SD-Security services to businesses. The BCM One engineering team recommends and relies on the VNaaS solution especially for its advanced SDWAN, next-generation firewall and unified threat management — as well as for its ease of deployments with real-time access to application routing, network performance, next-gen firewall settings and advanced network analytics.

"The combination of the feature-rich Versa software, coupled with sales-enablement tools and operational efficiencies from VergX, empowered us to make a very valuable decision to partner with VergX and the VNaaS offering," stated John Cunningham, founder and co-CEO of BCM One. "This partnership allows us to offer our partners and clients a multi-tenant platform-based approach which really rounds out our select SDWAN offerings to our client base."

"We are excited to partner with BCM One. They bring a consistent value-added approach to their customers and agent channel with a clear vision of how SD-WAN and SD-Security solutions can drive growth," said Chris Chirico, COO, VergX. "Our enterprise-grade VNaaS solution and multi-tenant platform approach enable BCM One to use a single pane of glass to efficiently manage all customers and locations, empowering them to take a truly global approach to managed services."

For more information about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Download one of BCM One's new SDWAN podcasts delivered by a BCM One SDWAN expert and sales engineer.

ABOUT BCM ONE

BCM One provides a single source for truly integrated technology solutions that help advance a company's business objectives. Through strategic partnerships with over 50 leading technology suppliers fused with our own managed solutions, BCM One is a technology integrator and advocate for businesses. We develop the best customized solution per client.

BCM One offers Intelligent Network – connecting business to the world, Intelligent Workplace – infusing collaboration across business and Intelligent Cloud – optimizing cloud solutions for business transformation. Our Mission: To provide a World Class Experience with EVERY Human Interaction. To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT VERGX

VergX is a best-in-class single-source provider of turnkey cloud-managed Reseller Solutions. VergX specializes in Network-as-a-Service solutions for Resellers, including SD-WAN and SD-Security with Next-Generation Firewall and Unified Threat Management. We are committed to driving meaningful value to our customers through a consistent, high-quality and unified user experience across multiple devices, platforms and operating systems.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth

Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bcm-one-selects-vergx-versa-network-as-a-service-offering-to-enhance-its-sdwan-ecosystem-300670195.html

SOURCE BCM One

Related Links

http://www.bcmone.com

