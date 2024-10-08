BCN Achieves SAM (System for Award Management) Registration

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a leading U.S. communications technology provider specializing in multi-location businesses, is pleased to announce its successful registration with the U.S. government's System for Award Management (SAM). This milestone paves the way for BCN to pursue GSA certification, enabling the company to participate in a broader range of federal contracts and grants.

Richard Boudria, Jr. BCN Chairman & CEO

With over 30 years in the telecom and technology sectors, SAM registration strengthens BCN's ability to deliver top-tier solutions through a nationwide network of trusted technology advisers.

"Our SAM registration marks a new chapter for BCN," said Chairman and CEO Richard Boudria, Jr. "We're now positioned to help advisers provide high-quality technology solutions to federal clients, contributing to important initiatives and expanding our business reach."

BCN is known for its award-winning, white-glove customer experience. Its service portfolio includes wired, wireless, and LEO satellite connectivity options, SD-WAN solutions, and cloud voice offerings, including technology to modernize legacy analog systems. BCN also has over 20 years of expertise with the E-rate program for schools and libraries, proudly serving customers in those sectors.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated U.S.-based communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer's needs uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of 100's of wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business. For over 30 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. www.bcntele.com.

