BCN Announces Strategic Partnership with Adaptiv Networks to Expand SD-WAN Portfolio

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a leading provider of custom-built technology solutions for businesses, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Adaptiv Networks, a global leader in cloud-based SD-WAN and SASE solutions. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of BCN's SD-WAN portfolio, further enhancing its ability to deliver "unbreakable" internet connectivity solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

The partnership with Adaptiv Networks enables BCN to offer a broader spectrum of SD-WAN solutions designed to address the entire continuum of customer requirements, including advanced site-to-site connectivity and cloud-based security. With Adaptiv's innovative cloud-managed and secure connectivity services, BCN strengthens its commitment to delivering unparalleled network performance, simplicity, and cost efficiency.

"At BCN, we understand that the network is the backbone of business success," said Julian Jacquez, President and COO of BCN. "Our collaboration with Adaptiv Networks underscores our dedication to offering our customers a comprehensive cost-effective suite of reliable, secure, and scalable connectivity management solutions. Adaptiv's SD-WAN overlay expertise aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide managed and resilient internet connectivity that empowers businesses to thrive in today's digital landscape."

Adaptiv Networks is renowned for its industry-leading SD-WAN solutions, designed to simplify network management while delivering exceptional performance and cloud-based security. In an era where cybersecurity threats are increasing, Adaptiv's focus on secure connectivity ensures that businesses remain protected while maintaining optimal network performance. Adaptiv Networks serves partners and end users globally, driving innovation and cost-effective connectivity for businesses of all sizes.

"We are thrilled to partner with BCN, a company known for its strong culture and commitment to building lasting relationships," said Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks. "Our combined efforts will ensure that customers have access to the most advanced, reliable, and flexible SD-WAN solutions available, tailored to meet their unique needs, including secure site-to-site connectivity and enhanced data protection."

This strategic partnership reflects BCN's ongoing dedication to leveraging innovative technologies and building strong partnerships that deliver value to its customers. By integrating Adaptiv Networks into its SD-WAN portfolio, BCN continues to set the standard for excellence in managed connectivity solutions.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated U.S.-based communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer's needs uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of 100's of wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business. For over 30 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at [email protected]. www.bcntele.com.

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is a leading software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN) vendor, offering cloud-managed secure and reliable connectivity for businesses worldwide. Adaptiv Networks brings simplicity, performance, and cost-effectiveness to business networking, our solutions are available exclusively through our global network of partners and backed by the largest patent portfolio in the SD-WAN industry. https://www.adaptiv-networks.com/

