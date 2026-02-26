BCN Appoints Frank Jacquez to Lead Companywide Learning and Enablement Strategy

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a provider of managed network and technology solutions for business customers today announced that Frank Jacquez has joined the company as Senior Director of Learning and Enablement. He will lead a newly formalized Learning and Enablement organization focused on workforce readiness, performance consistency, and scalable growth across the business.

Frank Jacquez, BCN Senior Director, Learning & Enablement

As part of this broader effort, BCN will introduce multiple development tracks including leadership training, technical certification, and an AI fluency curriculum all designed to better support employees, partners, and customers as the company continues to expand.

"As we grow, consistency becomes just as important as speed," said Richard Boudria, Chairman and CEO of BCN. "Learning and Enablement ensures every employee and partner understands our solutions, our standards, and how we serve customers. AI training is one piece of that, but the real goal is building long-term expertise across the organization."

A Structured Approach to Workforce Readiness

The Learning and Enablement function will consolidate onboarding, technical education, professional development, and partner readiness into a single framework tied directly to business performance.

The program will include:

Enterprise onboarding along with role specific training programs for sales, engineering, operations, and corporate teams

Product and technical training covering BCN's managed network, cloud, security, and connectivity solutions

Channel partner enablement and consultative sales training

Leadership development for managers and emerging leaders

An AI fluency track focused on practical and responsible business use

BCN is currently conducting an analysis to determine the themes and topics that will provide the greatest value to our team, partners, and customers. This includes defining an effective delivery path, refining processes to improve efficiency, and identifying educational gaps so we can apply the right learning solutions.

We are committed to providing the right information at the right time to streamline processes and close workflow gaps. We will invest in developing BCN team capabilities and delivering learning experiences across the employee lifecycle. While focused on BCN employees, select training and enablement resources will expand to channel partners as the program evolves.

AI Fluency as Part of a Broader Capability

Within the larger Learning and Enablement framework, BCN's AI fluency track will focus on practical workplace application helping employees use approved AI tools to research, analyze information, improve productivity, and streamline workflows.

Equally important, the training emphasizes responsible usage, including customer data protection, oversight, and appropriate decision-making.

"AI is becoming part of everyday work, not a standalone skill," said Jacquez. "Our responsibility is to teach employees how to apply it correctly where it adds value, where human judgment matters, and how to maintain customer trust while using it."

Leadership to Build the Function

Jacquez reports to Jeanne Duca, Chief Marketing Officer, and will oversee the development of BCN's centralized learning ecosystem.

He joins BCN from US Cellular, where he led learning and development programs in the technology sector for 23 years. He holds a Master of Education (M.Ed.) and has experience building performance-based training aligned to operational and revenue outcomes.

The position reflects BCN's investment in formalizing enablement as a long-term business capability rather than a series of individual training initiatives.

During his first 90 days, Jacquez will assess organizational skill readiness, define certification pathways, launch initial learning tracks, and establish measurable performance metrics.

About BCN

BCN is a provider of managed network and technology solutions that helps businesses thrive in an increasingly digital world. Recognizing that no two organizations are the same, BCN delivers customized solutions designed to fuel growth, enhance security, and simplify complexity.

Rooted in a culture of trust, collaboration, and innovation, BCN builds powerful, flexible networks that evolve with its customers' needs. Through a commitment to strong partnerships, exceptional service delivery, service assurance, and continuous advancement, BCN ensures organizations across the globe stay ahead in an ever-changing digital landscape.

For more information, visit https://www.bcntele.com.

