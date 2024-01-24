BCN Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence and Innovation

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a U.S.-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses proudly commemorates its 30th anniversary—an impressive milestone that speaks to our unwavering dedication to excellence, the remarkable tenure of the BCN team, and the enduring resilience of our valued partner and provider relationships. Founded in 1994 by Richard M. Boudria, BCN began its journey by providing basic telecommunications services, and today stands as a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions to thousands of business customers.

A nationwide network of selling partners carefully cultivated over the years reinforces our commitment to the partner channel — a philosophy deeply rooted in our founding principle of being built by an agent for agents.

The remarkable journey of BCN reflects not only the incredible growth and success achieved but also the steadfast commitment to ensuring the best possible experience for our customers, partners, and employees. Over the years, BCN has navigated the dynamic technology landscape, consistently adapting to emerging trends and staying ahead of the curve.

"As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we are immensely proud of the journey that has brought us here. Our success is a direct result of the deep partnerships we've built over the years. The strength and longevity of these alliances have played a crucial role in BCN's ability to address each customer opportunity uniquely with an ever-growing portfolio of leading-edge technology solutions," said Richard M. Boudria, Jr., BCN Chairman and CEO.

As BCN looks toward the future, the company is poised for continued growth, innovation, and a resolute commitment to excellence. BCN extends sincere appreciation to everyone who has been a part of our journey and looks forward to many more years of success.

About BCN

BCN is a privately held communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 100 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services, U.S. based operational service and support, and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 30 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email [email protected] http://www.bcntele.com/

