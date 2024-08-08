BCN Doubles IP Voice Platform Capacity Through Expanded Partnership with Crexendo®

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a U.S. based technology solutions provider, has announced the significant expansion of its IP Voice platform capacity as a result of a recent technology licensing investment with Crexendo®. BCN has now more than doubled its capacity on its IP voice platform.

The needed capacity increase is driven by the strong demand for BCN's cloud voice solutions, which are built on Crexendo's award-winning NetSapiens® platform technology. BCN's IP voice solution offering includes UCaaS, SIP trunking, and BCN's POTS Replacement solution.

Since 2020, the BCN-Crexendo® partnership has supported BCN's nationwide network of sales partners in meeting the needs of enterprises transitioning from TDM voice services to IP-enabled solutions like those in BCN's cloud voice portfolio.

"The strong demand for our IP-enabled voice services, being particularly driven by the success of our POTS Replacement solutions, required us to undertake a significant expansion of our core IP Voice platform capacity. As has always been the case, Crexendo® was there to meet our needs as they are the ideal technology partner for our mission to transition businesses from TDM copper-based voice service to IP-based services," said Julian Jacquez, BCN President and COO. "Crexendo's customer-focused approach and proven reliability make them a trusted technology platform partner, and we look forward to continued growth together."

"Crexendo and BCN have a long and successful relationship, and we are gratified to be part of this next step in the expansion of our partnership," said Jon Brinton, Chief Revenue Officer at Crexendo. "Together we can ensure stable and reliable services for customers for years to come."

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated U.S-based communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer's needs uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 100 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 30 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at [email protected]. www.bcntele.com

About Crexendo®

Crexendo® , Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four million end users globally.

