BCN Expands Its Managed Connectivity Portfolio with Intelligent Remote Power Management Service

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite advances in cloud computing, AI, SD-WAN, and edge infrastructure, one of the most common causes of network downtime still ends the same way: someone has to manually reboot network equipment.

Industry research shows that major IT outages can cost organizations more than $300,000 per hour, while onsite service dispatches often add hundreds of dollars in labor and travel costs. BCN RPM helps organizations reduce downtime by automating recovery from common equipment issues and minimizing unnecessary truck rolls.

BCN RPM™ provides remote power monitoring and recovery capabilities designed to help improve uptime and reduce unnecessary service disruptions.

Today BCN announced BCN RPM™ (Remote Power Monitoring, Management and Cycling), a managed service that automatically detects connectivity failures, remotely recovers network equipment, and helps restore service before an onsite visit becomes necessary.

BCN RPM builds on the company's managed connectivity strategy by adding intelligent power monitoring and recovery. While remote power management technology has existed for years, BCN creates value by integrating proven technology into a seamless managed service that improves visibility, uptime, and the overall customer experience.

Instead of waiting for someone to drive to a location simply to unplug and reconnect a router or modem, BCN RPM continuously monitors network health and can automatically initiate recovery based on configurable network conditions. The service also allows businesses to remotely reboot equipment on demand or schedule preventative maintenance across multiple locations through a secure management portal.

BCN RPM extends BCN's managed connectivity portfolio by integrating enterprise-grade remote power monitoring into a fully managed service. BCN engineers design, configure, monitor, and support the solution throughout its lifecycle, giving customers a single accountable partner for network resilience.

"Reliable connectivity has become essential to every modern business, and our responsibility does not stop at delivering the network. It extends to helping customers maintain the infrastructure that supports it. RPM represents another step in BCN's vision of providing a complete managed connectivity experience, combining intelligent monitoring, proactive management, and operational expertise to reduce disruptions and keep businesses connected when it matters most," said Richard M. Boudria Jr., Chairman & CEO of BCN.

Key Benefits

Automatic recovery when internet connectivity is lost

Remote reboot of routers, modems, firewalls, switches, and access points

Scheduled maintenance reboots during off-hours

Independent control of multiple powered devices

Secure remote management through web and mobile applications

Reduced support tickets and onsite service dispatches

Higher network availability across distributed locations

Cloud applications, AI, unified communications, IoT, and edge computing have made reliable connectivity more important than ever. BCN RPM helps organizations improve network resilience through intelligent automation while extending BCN's managed connectivity experience.

BCN RPM expands BCN's portfolio of managed connectivity, SD-WAN, cybersecurity, cloud communications, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), and global connectivity solutions. The service reflects BCN's broader strategy of delivering resilient, fully managed infrastructure for modern cloud, edge, and AI-enabled business environments.

By combining proven technology with BCN's engineering expertise, proactive monitoring, and managed support, RPM helps organizations reduce downtime, avoid unnecessary onsite dispatches, and simplify network operations through one trusted provider.

"Managing dozens of remote locations means even a simple equipment reboot can require unnecessary time and expense," said Chris Alberding, Chief Product Officer at BCN. "By integrating remote power monitoring into our managed connectivity service, BCN can restore service faster for clients while reducing onsite visits and eliminating operational blind spots."

Competitive Positioning

BCN RPM delivers a more accessible managed protection option, combining proactive network monitoring and security with a straightforward managed-service model. Compared with traditional managed protection offerings, it provides strong coverage for critical network infrastructure while keeping the solution simple, predictable, and easy to scale.

Learn More

Visit www.bcntele.com or contact [email protected] to schedule a consultation or request a demonstration.

About BCN

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, BCN is a leading managed connectivity and technology solutions provider serving more than 8,000 business customers. Led by Chairman & CEO Richard M. Boudria Jr., BCN delivers managed connectivity, SD-WAN, cybersecurity, cloud communications, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), wireless, and global connectivity solutions through an extensive ecosystem of technology partners. Recognized with multiple industry awards for innovation, customer service, and channel excellence, BCN helps organizations build secure, resilient technology environments that fuel business growth and resilience.

Website: www.bcntele.com

SOURCE BCN Telecom