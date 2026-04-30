BCN Announces Corporate Partnership with the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a leading managed network technology solutions provider, headquartered in Boca Raton, serving businesses across the United States and abroad, is proud to announce its new partnership with the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts as part of the organization's Corporate Partners program.

Through this partnership, BCN joins a distinguished group of companies supporting the Kravis Center's mission to enrich the community through world-class performing arts, educational programming, and cultural engagement.

"BCN believes strongly in supporting organizations that strengthen and inspire the communities we serve," said Richard Boudria Jr., CEO and Chairman of the Board at BCN. "The Kravis Center is a cornerstone of arts and culture in Palm Beach County, and we are honored to become a Corporate Partner and help support its continued impact."

Kravis Center Corporate Partners are the corporate and professional leaders in Palm Beach County whose mission is to support and enable the Kravis Center to continue its extensive educational and community outreach programs. Corporate Partners membership offers this dynamic group of business leaders the opportunity to act as an integral part of the Kravis Center, building awareness of the Center within the business community.

As a Corporate Partner, BCN will support the Kravis Center's efforts to provide transformative cultural experiences while also engaging with the business community through events, programs, and initiatives designed to foster collaboration and leadership.

"Corporate partnerships are essential to supporting our ability to present world-class performances and expand access to arts education," said Diane Quinn, CEO of the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. "We welcome BCN as a Corporate Partner and value their shared commitment to strengthening our community through cultural engagement."

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is one of South Florida's premier cultural institutions, presenting a wide range of performances and programs that serve audiences of all ages while fostering artistic excellence and community connection.

About BCN

BCN is a managed network technology solutions provider delivering advanced voice, data, and technology solutions to businesses across the United States and abroad. With a commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer service, BCN supports organizations of all sizes with scalable communications solutions designed for today's business environment. The company also maintains a strong focus on philanthropy and community engagement.

About the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a nonprofit organization and one of South Florida's premier cultural destinations, located in downtown West Palm Beach. Since 1992, the Kravis Center has presented the finest in live entertainment, showcasing internationally acclaimed artists in music, comedy, dance, Broadway, and more. As part of its nonprofit mission, the Kravis Center has welcomed millions of students to its comprehensive arts education programs. Students of all ages can participate in workshops, classes, and special events, as well as access free and reduced-price tickets for those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience live performances. For more information, please visit kravis.org.

SOURCE BCN Telecom