BCN Streamlines Sales Organization

Jan. 10, 2024

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a U.S.-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses announced the promotion of Ryan Kelly to Executive Vice President of Sales, reporting to Julian Jacquez, BCN President and COO. Kelly joined BCN in March 2019 as VP of Sales and Business Development. In this expanded role, Kelly will have leadership responsibility for the entire BCN sales organization with a focus on continued growth and the successful expansion of BCN's channel strategy.

Ryan Kelly, BCN Executive Vice President of Sales
Michael Ginsburg will continue in his role as Vice President of Sales reporting to Kelly. A member of the BCN team since 2013, Ginsburg has direct oversight of a team of BCN Sales Directors and BCN Partner Support. In addition, Howard Huerta, Director of Business Development, will report to Kelly with a focus on the management and growth of BCN's TSD relationships, and customer retention efforts.

"Our growth trajectory, a continued focus on emerging technology solutions, and the evolution of the channel landscape were all driving factors in streamlining the leadership of BCN's sales organization in this way," said Julian Jacquez, BCN President and COO. "We are confident that Ryan, along with Mike, Howard, and our entire team of Sales Directors will drive us to an even greater market position," he continued.

BCN is a privately held communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 100 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services, U.S. based operational service and support, and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 30 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email [email protected] 

