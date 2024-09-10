BCN to Participate in September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When America again observes the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, tens of millions of Americans, employers and other organizations all across the nation will once again remember and pay tribute by doing good.

BCN colleagues will join with other volunteers from the tri-state business community to help pack hundreds of thousands of meals for people in need in observance of the 9/11 anniversary and National Hunger Action Month.

The anniversary of 9/11 has become the largest day of service in America, recognized under federal law. The observance, widely known as " 9/11 Day ," now engages more than 30 million Americans, many of whom participate by taking time to volunteer, donate to charities and perform other "good deeds."

The 9/11 Day nonprofit that organizes the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance each year, among other activities, is hosting large volunteer service projects in 18 cities across the nation, in collaboration with AmeriCorps , the federal agency that oversees the nation's volunteerism programs.

These projects, called 9/11 Day Meal Packs, focus on providing millions of meals for Americans at risk of hunger. This year, as many as 20,000 volunteers will participate in these projects, including colleagues from BCN, who together will help pack more than 6,000,000 meals in total for Americans in need. Local Feeding America-affiliated food banks, and other hunger relief organizations, receive and distribute these meals through their networks of pantries, faith groups, and schools.

According to Feeding America, one in four Americans experience food insecurity every day.

In New York City, employees from BCN will volunteer alongside colleagues from other area businesses to pack an estimated 4,200 meals for distribution locally in these communities. Some company employees also plan to participate "virtually," as millions of Americans do every 9/11 Day, by planning and sharing their own "good deeds" via social media, using the hashtag #IWillFor911Day.

"BCN and its employees are very proud to support and participate in 9/11 Day this year," said Richard Boudria, Jr. BCN Chairman & CEO. "It's very important that we all never forget those lost and impacted by the tragedy and pay tribute by joining together in unity each 9/11 and taking time out on 9/11 to help those who are most vulnerable in our communities. Supporting the communities in which we work and live has been a core BCN belief for over 30 years and it is truly an honor to be a part of this effort," he added.

"The 9/11 Day observance, and our Meal Pack events would not be possible with the support of organizations like BCN and its employees," said David Paine, President and Co-founder of 9/11 Day.

"Our lives have been shaped by how we, as a country, came together to respond in the wake of 9/11," said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism. AmeriCorps provides opportunities for Americans of all backgrounds to serve their country, address the nation's most pressing challenges, and improve lives and communities. "Through a spirit of unity and an enduring commitment to our most cherished values, the 9/11 Day of Service provides Americans an opportunity to reflect, remember and take action, knowing we're unstoppable when we stand together."

About 911 Day

The 9/11 Day observance was inspired by the spirit of unity, service and shared humanity that arose in the United States and spread around the world following the events of September 11, 2001. Today, the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance - also known as 9/11 Day - stands as a permanent tribute to those lost and injured, and those who rose in service in response to the tragedy. As the single largest day of service in the U.S., 9/11 Day reminds us that coming together in a spirit of kindness, no matter our differences, has the power to change lives and ultimately, our world.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated U.S.-based communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer's needs uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of 100's of wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business. For over 30 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at [email protected]. www.bcntele.com.

SOURCE BCN Telecom