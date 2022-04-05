BCN Welcomes Howard Huerta as National Channel Manager

Howard has had a 20+-year career in telecom and technology, as part of both carrier and partner organizations. His experience makes him uniquely qualified to successfully engage with the BCN Master Agent and Sales Partner communities to drive mutual success.

Howard is just the latest in a series of new team members who have joined the Company. BCN has grown its team more than 20% over the last 15 months, with more additions underway.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Howard to the BCN team. His nationwide channel experience and partner relationships will have tremendous impact as we push to broaden and strengthen relationships across the board," said Ryan Kelly, BCN Vice President of Business Development.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 75 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 28 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at [email protected]. www.bcntele.com

