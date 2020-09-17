BCN3D enters new era, launching powerful new generations in the Epsilon and Sigma 3D Printer Series

At the height of the global coronavirus pandemic BCN3D succeeded in securing a funding round led by industrial Group Mondragon, CDTI (Centre for Industrial Technological Development) and Danobatgroug. The 2.8 million euros will allow the Spanish manufacturer to continue to innovate and expand its range of 3D printers further to help innovators and creatives.

"With new integrated solutions in the both the desktop and workbench segments, BCN3D has a range of products that will take the business to a new level. We are also working more closely than ever with an unparalleled network of sales and support partners to ensure the best possible experience for our customers on a local level," explains Xavier Martínez Faneca, BCN3D CEO.

With the new Epsilon Series, BCN3D provides industrial power for the seamless daily operation of applications such as low volume production, functional end-use parts, and manufacturing aids in the workbench segment.

The flagship model Epsilon, announced last November, is now renamed as Epsilon W50, and is joined by the new Epsilon W27, providing the same functionality but with a smaller build volume (50 liters vs. 27 liters) and competitive pricing.

The new Smart Cabinet completes the Epsilon ecosystem, offering seamless integration with the BCN3D Epsilon printer and boosting its performance. Its filament humidity control keeps materials in optimal condition, and an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) protects the print job at all times, eliminating the risk of losing a print job due to power outages.

The Sigma Series now consists of the Sigma D25, the next generation of the Sigmax R19, replacing the acclaimed Sigma and Sigmax 3D printers.

Known for the IDEX (Independent Dual Extruder) system, unique to BCN3D desktop 3D printing technology, and large build volume, the Sigma D25 takes up the mantle of the Sigma series whilst offering improved functionality.

Re-engineered with state-of-the-art features, the new Sigma D25 provides full accessibility for easy workflow. Developments include enhanced heat distribution, a refined calibration process, new embedded electronics, a refined extrusion system and reinforced axes. It is engineered to provide maximum productivity for applications such as design prototypes, functional prototypes, and for educational and research purposes.

"I see it as our job every day to make every aspect of the customer experience better. With the launch of this new portfolio, I strongly believe we have done just that. The new fully integrated product offering means customers can find the quality and productivity they need at the price-point they can afford, making it easier than ever for users around the world to innovate and create faster," says Eric Pallarés, BCN3D CTO.

The Epsilon W27 and Sigma D25 are available for pre-order now and will be available locally via BCN3D sales partners worldwide on October 19th, 2020. The Smart Cabinet will be available from spring 2021. For more information, please visit www.bcn3d.com .

About BCN3D

BCN3D is one of the leading Spanish and international 3D desktop printer manufacturers with an install base in more than 60 countries. Its main clients include Seat, BMW, NASA, Camper, the Hospital Sant Joan de Déu in Barcelona. With recent investment, BCN3D has received €5,5 million as total funding since the spin-off in 2019.

SOURCE BCN3D