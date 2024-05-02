Bcore Announces Strategic Acquisition of 2 Twelve Solutions to Enhance its User-Centric Innovation Commitment

RESTON, Va. , May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bcore, a prominent leader in mission-centric solutions for the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of 2 Twelve Solutions ("2 Twelve"). Known for its expertise in rapid prototyping and cutting-edge digital transformation solutions that support the Services, 2 Twelve enhances Bcore's ability to integrate advanced technology with mission-critical objectives.

This acquisition signals a significant expansion in Bcore's operational capabilities, positioning the company to offer even more robust technology solutions and industry insights by adding 2 Twelve's proven technological expertise and E3 (End-to-End Engineering) Labs.

Chad Kim, CEO of Bcore, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, "The acquisition of 2 Twelve is a strategic enhancement to our core capabilities, enabling us to leverage their exceptional technological acumen and rapid prototyping approaches. Further, they have fostered a culture of intellectually curious visionaries whose ethos will enhance our people-first culture, advancing our client's objectives and strengthening national security through innovation, collaboration, and impactful solutions."

"Joining Bcore is a transformative step for 2 Twelve. It aligns our pioneering digital transformation capabilities with Bcore's extensive technical mission support," stated Lloyd Osafo, founder of 2 Twelve Solutions. "Together, we are set to deliver even more dynamic and impactful solutions to our clients, ensuring rapid and effective responses to their evolving needs."

This acquisition is particularly timely, as the demand for advanced IT modernization, heightened cybersecurity measures, and agile cloud capabilities continues to escalate within federal agencies. The combined expertise of Bcore and 2 Twelve will enable the delivery of comprehensive, user-centric solutions that are not only technologically advanced, but also strategically aligned with the operational efficiency and security requirements essential to national security missions.

Vice Admiral Bob Sharp, USN (Ret.), an esteemed member of Bcore's Board of Directors, highlighted the merger's operational benefits: "The integration of 2 Twelve's pioneering digital transformation strategies and their notable achievements in rapid prototyping and cloud technologies into Bcore's suite of solutions is extremely powerful. It will substantially enhance our collective ability to address our nation's evolving critical and complex needs."

With this strategic acquisition, Bcore reiterates its commitment to maintaining its position at the forefront of national security solutions. It underscores a shared trajectory towards pioneering, mission-centric technological advancements that not only support but significantly propel our clients' objectives in national security.

KippsDeSanto served as financial advisor to 2 Twelve, and Lowenstein Sandler and Pillsbury served as legal counsel. NextFed led commercial due diligence, and Blank Rome served as legal counsel to Bcore.

About Bcore

Bcore is a federal services company built on a culture of trust and teamwork to advance the mission through innovation and passionate people. The Bcore team of experts enables Mission Partners by integrating innovative technologies and implementing processes that modernize the digital workplace. The Company's trusted, skilled, and diverse team members make a lasting impact by building tailored, client-focused solutions within secured spaces. The Bcore team facilitates the rapid adoption of technologies and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions through a unique understanding of mission requirements and the vendor's product(s). To learn more, visit www.bcore.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on control buyouts and sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. Having completed over 250 investments, the Firm manages $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

