BCP-Backed Brailsford & Dunlavey Partners With Project Management Advisors to Form Premier Institutional Program Management Firm

WASHINGTON and CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brailsford & Dunlavey (B&D), a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company, and Project Management Advisors (PMA) announced they have merged, bringing together two nationally recognized leaders in program management and real estate advisory services to form an integrated, scalable platform with broader capabilities across project lifecycles.

Together, the firms offer a comprehensive suite of services spanning strategic planning and advisory, project leadership and delivery, owner's representation, and operations consulting for social and institutional infrastructure clients and large asset owners. By merging their teams and capabilities, the firms expand their geographic reach and sector depth across higher education, healthcare, life sciences, technology, K-12 schools, civic and municipal projects, sports venues, and innovative solutions for energy infrastructure challenges.

The combined organization includes more than 450 professionals serving clients nationwide from offices in major U.S. markets, including Northern and Southern California, Austin, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Washington, D.C., and New York. Based on the 2025 Engineering News-Record Top Program Management Firms list, the merged firm would rank within the top 20 nationally. Both brands will remain visible during integration, and existing teams, services, and active projects will not be impacted.

"Our clients operate in the industries most critical to our nation's economy, and so this is not about getting bigger, but about getting better – and in this case 'better' means providing the most comprehensively relevant capabilities to these industries," said Paul Brailsford, Co-CEO of B&D. "In combining our firms, we are well positioned for accelerated growth built upon an incredibly strong foundation."

"This is a rare opportunity to unite two organizations that share a quality-first mindset," said Roger McCarron, CEO of PMA. "What has stood out to me is how consistently both firms are viewed in the market. I'm proud that two organizations with strong reputations and aligned values are coming together to create something even stronger for our clients."

This announcement follows B&D's 2024 partnership with BCP, a services- and infrastructure-focused private equity firm that invests in platforms with strong fundamentals and growth potential. BCP's support strengthens the merged firm's ability to expand capabilities, invest in technology, and grow its national footprint.

"B&D and PMA each bring exceptional talent and a disciplined, client-focused approach to delivering complex projects," said Mark Spender, Partner at BCP. "By merging, they are creating a unified institutional program management platform with the integrated capabilities and scale to support social and institutional infrastructure clients and large asset owners at every stage of the real estate lifecycle. We are proud to support the combined firm and look forward to the impact it will deliver across the country."

About BCP

BCP is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. BCP has deployed capital in five funds across several strategies and has $6 billion in assets under management. BCP seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating, and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit bernhardcapital.com.

