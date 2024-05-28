BCS and Allegient Defense Form BCS Allegient

BCS Acquires Allegient Defense and Will Merge the

Two Organizations to Focus on Energy and Defense Missions

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS, LLC, with a 30-plus year track record of supporting complex government, research and private sector clients, and Allegient Defense, a mission-oriented business with a large Department of Defense portfolio, today announced that they are merging. The new entity will be called BCS Allegient and will be led by current BCS CEO Dr. Alain R. Williams.

"This is a true merger of two fantastic organizations coming together," Williams said. "Our combined energy- and defense-heavy portfolios put us at the intersection of the most pressing, persistent areas of focus for the U.S. government and the world."

Dr. Angel Diaz, the current Allegient Defense CEO who will stay on as Chief Development Officer and will focus on growth and business development for the new entity, echoed similar sentiments saying, "Our combined capabilities and size will make BCS Allegient a formidable player in the market and will uniquely position the company for growth and continued customer success."

BCS has been a going concern for 35 years with advanced capabilities in applied R&D program support and mission execution. It has a strong corporate culture and has maintained long-lasting and trusted relationships with clients and colleagues alike.

Allegient Defense has deep expertise in tactical communication and surveillance systems, wireless technologies, electronic warfighting and more. It prides itself on excellence and mission-oriented support.

To learn more about the merger and about the newly formed BCS Allegient team, visit www.bcsallegient.com.

