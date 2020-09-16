BCS Announces Partnership With 2nd.MD to Improve Member Healthcare Cost, Quality, and Outcomes

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Financial (BCS) announces today it has partnered with 2nd.MD to provide top-tier medical navigation, expert consultation, and personalized second opinions to four million policyholders. Under the agreement, members covered under BCS Stop Loss and Excess of Loss policies can work with highly skilled, experienced nurses to help them navigate diagnoses, virtually connect with elite doctors who specialize in their specific condition, and receive assistance finding a local doctor or specialist in their area – at no cost to them.

As the number one reinsurer of Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, BCS offers a wide range of products and services to help insurance carriers and their members navigate healthcare costs, particularly those exceeding $500,000 annually. The partnership is one of several features included in BCS Financial's Risk Navigator solutions, a highly predictive and actionable approach to managing claims risk.

"Second opinions can play a vital part in ensuring healthcare costs are not wasted on unnecessary or incorrect care," said Peter Costello, president and chief executive officer, BCS Financial. "BCS is committed to helping our policyholders and their members manage their risks while improving healthcare outcomes."

Members see direct benefit from the second-opinion consultation. "Members facing a complex diagnosis, surgery or healthcare decision often find it difficult to navigate the healthcare system and manage costs," said Chris Kurtenbach, vice president, Services & Operations, BCS Financial. "With this partnership, we can help members get the appropriate care they need by connecting them with board-certified, elite specialists from top medical institutions, and reducing their costs along the way."

In many cases, the second opinion can change the treatment trajectory – 85% of 2nd.MD's consultations result in improved treatment plans, 35% lead to alternative diagnoses, and nearly 30% of surgery consults result in surgery cancellation.

This is an especially important service as the market for gene therapy and cellular immunotherapy continues to ramp up. An estimated 50-75 therapies will be approved for the U.S. market by 2030, with costs for cellular immunotherapies averaging around $400,000, and gene therapy costs estimated in the $2-$4 million range. For those with complex cancers, rare or orphan conditions, and aggressive recommendations, access to top specialists can make all the difference.

"Better care and outcomes for members is always our priority," said Costello. "This partnership is just one of the ways we are delivering value to our Blue Cross and Blue Shield partners and their members by helping them continue to manage healthcare costs and quality."

This service is currently available to members covered by BCS Stop Loss and Excess of Loss policies.

About BCS Financial Corporation (BCS)

BCS Financial Corporation has more than 70 years of experience delivering a wide-range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. Learn more at bcsf.com.

About 2nd.MD

2nd.MD offers medical certainty by connecting you with board-certified, leading specialists from across the country for an expert second opinion via video or phone within three to five days, from the comfort of your own home. From the minute you reach out, 2nd.MD's Care Team of nurses will put you at the center of your medical care by coordinating all the details. This includes understanding your health goals, gathering all of your medical records, and connecting you with a doctor who specializes in your specific medical condition, so that you can focus on what matters most — getting the best care possible. No travel. No hassle. No cost. If you haven't used 2nd.MD before, it can be life-changing. In fact, 98% of people who use 2nd.MD recommend it to their friends and family.

