BCS launches multimedia campaign to celebrate our digital journey to net zero

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, has partnered with CWP to produce a digital series exploring the instrumental role of the IT industry in responding to the climate crisis; delivering digital solutions to support mitigation and adaptation, whilst embedding sustainability into its own practices.

The Barbican Centre, London played host to the launch of 'Net Zero: A Digital Journey' on 23 November, and the suite of series content, including interviews, podcasts, short films and a documentary, is now available online.

The series meets AI innovators, e-waste pioneers, leaders in sustainable data centres, computer scientists and many others who are driving innovation, collaboration and research in pursuit of net zero.

The series features industry experts including Rashik Parmar MBE, Group CEO of BCS, Ben Tongue, Digital Net Zero Lead at NHS England, and Professor Penny Endersby, Met Office Chief Executive, and tells the stories of inspirational individuals and organisations, who are shaping our response to the climate crisis.

Organisations featured include; eFutures Network, the School of Computing at Newcastle University, Restore Technology, the School of Computing Science at the University of Glasgow, Electronics and Computer Science at the University of Southampton and Wipro.

Rashik Parmar MBE, Group CEO of BCS, said: "How do we continue to leverage IT and data in developing the solutions we need for a greener future, whilst at the same time reducing IT's carbon impact? This is a huge challenge, but it's a tremendously exciting time for the industry. This series with CWP shines a light on some of the innovators leading the way".

Max Smith, Founder, CWP said: "The IT industry is critical in mitigating and adapting to climate change. This partnership uncovers the challenges we face, but also the solutions we need for a prosperous, sustainable future. We are delighted to be working with BCS to bring these stories to life"

Find out more: netzerodigital.bcs.org

About BCS

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, promotes and supports the growing and diverse community of IT and digital professionals committed to making IT good for society.

www.bcs.org

About CWP

Content With Purpose (CWP) is a strategic content creator that works in partnership with leading member bodies and associations; engaging professionals on their industries' contribution to solving the climate and ecological crisis.

www.contentwithpurpose.co.uk

