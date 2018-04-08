BCS Technology as a 'Representative Vendor' in Gartner's Market Guide for Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services

SYDNEY, April 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Technology, a leading provider of Blockchain consulting and implementation services, today announced that it has been identified as a representative vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services,"(1) report based on their provision of strategic advice, creation of Proof-of-Concept's, and helping clients take Proof-of-Concept's into pilot or production.

According to Gartner, "Most buying organizations are in the very early stages of discovery and experimentation around blockchain, with the aim of proving the viability of its use in their businesses. As a result, blockchain consultancy services continue to largely serve the early phases of the project lifecycle."

BCS Technology delivers blockchain POC's and projects that focus on the identification of new business streams and improvements, adoption of best practices and assessment of feasibility evaluations to determine best long-term value return for the client.

"A combination of our experienced team of consultants and our blockchain accelerator tools allow our clients to explore the adoption of blockchain rapidly. Several of our clients have already seen the potential and benefits of blockchain to disrupt the market or improve their business processes," said Richard Parhusip, Commercial Director of BCS Technology.

"Several of our clients in the Aviation, Travel, Loyalty, Banking and Construction space are already engaged on several Proof-of-Concept projects and in the coming months will transition to pilot or production"

(1) Gartner, Inc. "Market Guide for Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services " by David Groombridge, Rajesh Kandaswamy, Chrissy Healey, March 13, 2018

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BCS Technology

BCS Technology International Pty Ltd is a leading global IT professional services organization focusing on emerging technology and headquartered in Sydney with offices in Melbourne, Delhi, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta and Mexico. BCS Technology has clients across the globe in Banking, Finance, Aviation, Travel, Loyalty, Healthcare and Construction.

