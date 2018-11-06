BCS Technology's Blockchain Solution Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SYDNEY, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Technology (BCS) has launched its Blockchain Executive Workshop solution in the Azure Marketplace, online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. The offering is an opportunity to stimulate design thinking and innovation to highlight areas of disruption using blockchain technology.

"We understand the difficulty for first starters to discover everything there is to know about blockchain technology. With the large hype around it, many questions are raised around the reliability and trust of the technology, which our workshop addresses. Large enterprises, including in the financial services, healthcare, and travel industries, have reached out to us for similarly designed workshops to help their team experiment with the technology to start off their own PoC," said Richard Parhusip, Commercial Director for BCS Technology. "We realise there are others who want to jump on the bandwagon but don't know where to start. This workshop gives executives the opportunity to get strapped with the know-how to improve and transform their business model as a team. Change is driven from top leaders, thus understanding the basis of the technology is essential to capture the right thinking and support for the rest of the organisation."

BCS' blockchain practice has provided end-to-end blockchain consulting services covering technology advisory; use-case identification and POC; network setup and governance; Dapps implementation; and application and network optimization across banking and finance, healthcare, construction, travel, and airlines. Their expertise within emerging technologies positions them as a thought-to-finish partner for enterprise clients in their blockchain journey. BCS was also recently named as the only Australian representative vendor in Gartner's market guide for Blockchain consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services.

Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "We're excited to welcome BCS Technology's blockchain solution to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About BCS Technology International

BCS Technology International (BCS) is an award-winning global IT professional services company headquartered in Australia, with offices in India, Singapore, Canada, The Philippines, Indonesia, and Mexico, focused on delivering high-quality and cost-effective solutions. BCS aims to help companies gain a competitive advantage using the power of R3's Corda platform, smart contracts, unit exchange tokenisation, self-sovereign identity, and property lending automation integrated into blockchain.

As an early adopter of the new technology, BCS set up a blockchain practice in 2017, offering solutions from design thinking-led workshops and pilot concepts to complete implementation of blockchain solutions. Today, BCS has delivered over 10 projects and POC's for companies in airlines, construction, and banking and finance, with a notable achievement developing and implementing numerous blockchain solutions for a major bank in Australia.

