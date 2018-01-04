BCT - Bank of Charles Town Welcomes Scott Slick as Vice President - Commercial Loan Officer

"We are very pleased to have Scott join our Eastern Panhandle team," said BCT President and CEO Alice Frazier. "He is a well-known and trusted banker and will be a great addition to the BCT family."

A Martinsburg, WV, resident, Slick stated, "It is exciting to be part of the growth plans for a well-respected community bank like BCT. I am looking forward to working in the local community with my friends and neighbors."

Slick was most recently with the Branch Banking and Trust Company (BB&T). Community involvement comes naturally to Slick as he is the past president of the Greencastle, PA, Rotary Club and a longtime volunteer at the United Way. He is a graduate of Boonsboro High School in Washington County and a 2000 graduate of Shepherd University. In his free time, Slick spends time with his wife, Beth, and their two daughters, and enjoys golfing and fishing.

Bank of Charles Town, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., is a locally owned community bank with seven convenient offices serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland and Loudoun County, Virginia. For more information, visit our website at www.mybct.com.

