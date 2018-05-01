BCT - Bank of Charles Town Announces Stephen Cowen as Senior Vice President, Director of Mortgage Banking

Cowen, formerly Vice President, Senior Loan Officer with Atlantic Coast Mortgage, LLC, of Fairfax, Virginia, and Director of Mortgage Production with Middleburg Mortgage, leading a team of ten mortgage professionals. Cowen brings over 30 years of financial services experience and over 20 years of mortgage origination experience to his new position.

Steve has helped over 5,000 families realize their dream of home ownership.

"As we look towards BCT's future, we are excited to have someone of Steve's caliber lead our Mortgage Banking team," stated Alice Frazier, President and CEO. "At BCT, we value building a relationship with our customers beyond just the mortgage, and Steve's banking experience makes him a great fit. We look to his leadership to expand our relationships with local builders, realtors and families as we become the first choice for mortgages in the counties we serve."

A Leesburg, VA, resident, Cowen stated, "I enjoy the community banking atmosphere and the ability to build relationships with my clients and the folks in other business lines of the organization to ensure that all of my clients' financial needs are taken care of."

Cowen continued, "I am also thrilled to be working, once again, with Alice Frazier, BCT's President and CEO, and Gwen Miller, BCT's Virginia Mortgage Production Support Manager. We've worked side-by-side in the past, and together we make a great team!"



Cowen resides in Leesburg, VA with his wife, Cindy and children, Madison and Brendan. In his spare time, Cowen serves on the Board of Directors for The Aces Baseball Club, Northern Virginia's largest travel baseball organization.

Bank of Charles Town, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., is a locally owned community bank with seven convenient offices serving Loudoun County, Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland. For more information, visit our website at www.mybct.com.

