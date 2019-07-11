BCT-Bank of Charles Town Announces Keila Blandin Franco to Lead Hedgesville Office

"We are pleased to have Keila leading our Hedgesville efforts," stated Alice Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "Her strong community involvement and successful banking experience will provide our customers a high level of personal service."

Volunteering and community service are important to Ms. Blandin Franco. She currently serves with ReadAloud West Virginia where she volunteers weekly at Tomahawk Intermediate school. She has also served with AmeriCorp and the Jefferson County Health Department.

Ms. Blandin Franco holds a master's degree in Secondary Foreign Language Education from West Virginia University (WVU). She also earned a bachelor's degree from WVU where she graduated Summa Cum Laude and was a West Virginia Promise Scholarship recipient.

Ms. Blandin Franco has been a resident of Jefferson County, West Virginia for nearly two decades. She is a life-long learner and enjoys traveling, reading, movies, and improving her skills in sewing, crafts, and cooking. She also has an interest in reducing the human impact on the environment.

About BCT- Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $496 million in assets as of March 31, 2019, the Company conducts operations through its main office, eight branch office facilities, and one loan production office in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun County (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs and online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc. and the Bank, please visit our website at https://www.mybct.com.

