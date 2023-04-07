BCT-Bank of Charles Town Appoints Krystle Burkhart as Commercial Business Development Officer for the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, recently announced the appointment of Krystle Burkhart to the position of Commercial Business Development Officer. Ms. Burkhart will be responsible for acquiring new commercial clients and developing stronger relationships with current commercial clients. She will report to Aaron Howell, Senior Vice President and Community Banking Executive and focus on the Eastern Panhandle region of West Virginia.

Ms. Burkhart brings over 20 years of banking experience to her new role at BCT. Immediately prior to joining BCT, she served 17 years with Truist, formerly known as BB&T. Krystle managed multiple branches as an Assistant Vice President and Branch Leader where she developed customer relationships within the local business community. Earlier banking experience included the position of Relationship Banker at Susquenhanna Bank which acquired F&M where Ms. Burkhart started as a Teller.

"We are excited to have Krystle join our Eastern Panhandle team," stated Raymond Goodrich, EVP and Chief Lending Officer. "Her experience as a capable banker combined with the strong relationships she has developed with local communities will provide additional capabilities to further our goal of being the community bank of choice in the Eastern Panhandle."

With a passion for giving back to the community, Ms. Burkhart has volunteered and served at many organizations over the years, including serving as Co-Captain for the Lighthouse Project for multiple years. She has also served in various roles with Relay for Life, March of Dimes, Big Brother Big Sister, Red Cross, Berkeley County Youth Fair, Mock Interviews, United Way, and Muscular Dystrophy Association. She has also participated annually in the Puttin' for Panhandle Home Health miniature golf tournament and the Girl Scouts Nation's Capital Women of Distinction Luncheon. Ms. Burkhart also serves as a children's church teacher at Back Creek Valley Full Gospel Church and supports an active partnership with the Berkeley County Board of Education.

Ms. Burkhart received an AAS in Business Administration from Blue Ridge Community Technical College, where she received two Certifications for Business Technology and Professional Development. In addition, she completed the Retail Academy for Financial Leadership certification program through BB&T University.

Ms. Burkhart is a life-long resident of the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. She is a graduate of Musselman High School and currently resides on a 40 acre cattle farm in Berkeley County, West Virginia with her husband, Brandon, and their two children.

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $756 million in assets as of December 31, 2022, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. BCT was voted "Best of the Best" winner in the 2022 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2019, 2020, and 2021 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

