BCT-Bank of Charles Town Awards $290,200 in College Scholarships To Local High School Students

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, recently announced scholarship awards for: Robert "Bob" F. Baronner, Jr. Scholarship, Robert W. McCormick Full Ride Scholarships, Paul & Margaret Dorsey Music Scholarship, Tom Mentzer Scholarships, and S. Katherine Boxwell & Edwin P. Churchill Scholarships. As Trustee for the scholarships, BCT awarded $290,200 to local high school students to seek post-secondary education.

"We are honored to be Trustee for these generous scholarships awarded to local students," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "I am inspired by these local students whose educational aspirations are certain to impact our local communities for the better."

Scholarships presented for the 2023-2024 academic year:

Robert "Bob" F. Baronner Jr. Scholarship

$10,000 ($2,500 per year for 4 years)

Noah C. Alcantara – Washington High School/ Shepherd University

Robert W. McCormick Full Ride Scholarships

Two students were selected to receive this prestigious full-ride scholarship:

Kaitlyn M. Baker – Washington High School/ Marshall University/$80 ,000

– Washington High School/ ,000 Hannah M. Goode – Jefferson High School / WVU / $80,000

Paul & Margaret Dorsey Music Scholarship

$3,000 (one-time amount):

Ellen M. Kemp – Jefferson High School / WVU

Tom Mentzer Scholarships

$300 each (one-time amount):

Matthew G. LaBombard – Jefferson High School / Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

– / Zander C. Lamp – Washington High School/ George Washington University

– Washington High School/ Meghan B. Letterman – Jefferson High School / University of Rhode Island

– / Dana N. Spencer – Washington High School/ University of Nebraska

S. Katherine Boxwell & Edwin P. Churchill Scholarships

Total $116,000:

Noah C. Alcantara – Washington High School/ $1,000 annually for 4 years/ Shepherd University

– Washington High School/ annually for 4 years/ Elliot C. Ferguson – Hampshire High School/ $2,500 annually for 4 years/ Marshall University

– Hampshire High School/ annually for 4 years/ Madelyn R. Fisher – Keyser High School / $2,500 annually for 4 years/ Potomac State College

– / annually for 4 years/ Justin K. Gottlieb – Jefferson High School / $2,500 annually for 4 years/ Columbia University

– / annually for 4 years/ Sara L. Munson – Musselman High School / $4,000 annually for 4 years/Hood University

– / annually for 4 years/Hood University Noel L. Rochette – Petersburg High School/ $2,500 annually for 4 years/Fairmont State University

– Petersburg High School/ annually for 4 years/Fairmont State University Chloe A. Thomas – Martinsburg High School / $5,000 annually for 4 years/ WVU

– / annually for 4 years/ Sarah L. Weatherholt – Moorefield High School/ $5,000 annually for 4 years/Potomac College then WVU

– Moorefield High School/ annually for 4 years/Potomac College then Chloe E. Westfall – Frankfort High School/ $4,000 annually for 4 years/ Shepherd University

