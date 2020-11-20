BCT-Bank of Charles Town Food Drive, Donating $5 Per Pound of Food Up To $10,000

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) –BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, through its BCTCares For The Hungry initiative, recently launched a food drive to support the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local families' food insecurity. Additionally, BCT will donate $5 for every pound of food donated, up to $10,000. The food drive concludes December 4, 2020. Food donations can be left at collection receptacles at any BCT branch.

"Our employee-driven BCTCares committee identified the sustained threat to many of our neighbors' ability to feed their families as a result of the persistent COVID-19 pandemic," stated Alice Frazier, President and CEO. "As a result, they launched a food drive in which our Board agreed to donate $5 for every pound of food collected, up to $10,000. We encourage our patrons and neighbors to drop off food at any of our branch locations."

A list of food items being collected can be found on BCT's website at www.mybct.bank. Both the monetary donations from BCT and the food collected from patrons will be distributed to local charities who directly support the needs of food insecure families. They are as follows:

Berkeley County, WV: Berkeley County Meals on Wheels

Berkeley County Backpack Program

CCAP Loaves and Fishes



Jefferson County, WV: Jefferson County Meals on Wheels

Jefferson County Community Ministries



Loudoun County, VA: Loudoun Hunger Relief

Loudoun Education Foundation – Backpack Program



Washington County, MD: Washington County Commission on Aging – Meals on Wheels

"BCTCares For The Hungry" uses hashtag #BCTCares for social media postings about activities related to these initiatives.

