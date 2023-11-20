BCT-Bank of Charles Town Named A "Best Bank To Work For" for a Fourth Time by American Banker

News provided by

BCT - Bank of Charles Town

20 Nov, 2023, 12:51 ET

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2023. This is the fourth year BCT has been selected for this honor.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available at American Banker.

Continue Reading
BCT was selected a 2023 Best Bank To Work For by American Banker. This is their fourth time being honored. Visit www.mybct.bank.
BCT was selected a 2023 Best Bank To Work For by American Banker. This is their fourth time being honored. Visit www.mybct.bank.

American Banker determines the ranking in collaboration with Best Companies Group. The ranking relies on two sources of intel. The first is a survey where employees of an applicant institution complete a survey that measures different areas of workplace satisfaction, such as their views on overall engagement, training and development, and work environment. The second part is a review of each applicant institution's policies and benefits.

"I am delighted we have been selected a best place to work for a fourth time," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "Perhaps even more meaningful is knowing our team members gave us their vote of confidence and continue to think BCT is a great place to work."

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. Those who made the ranking this year ranged in size from 54 to 5,000.

About BCT-Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $809 million in assets as of September 30, 2023, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2022 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2023, 2021, 2020, and 2019 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

SOURCE BCT - Bank of Charles Town

Also from this source

BCTCares Foundation Raises $65,000 To Feed Local Food-Insecure Children Through Annual Pack the 'Pack Campaign

BCTCares Foundation Raises $65,000 To Feed Local Food-Insecure Children Through Annual Pack the 'Pack Campaign

(OTC:PTBS) – The BCTCares Foundation, a philanthropy founded by the employees of BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank,...
Alice Frazier, BCT President and CEO, Honored at Washington Business Journal's 2023 Women Who Mean Business Gala

Alice Frazier, BCT President and CEO, Honored at Washington Business Journal's 2023 Women Who Mean Business Gala

(OTC:PTBS) BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is pleased to announce that Alice Frazier, President and CEO, and member of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.