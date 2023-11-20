BCT-Bank of Charles Town Named A "Best Bank To Work For" for a Fourth Time by American Banker

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2023. This is the fourth year BCT has been selected for this honor.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available at American Banker .

American Banker determines the ranking in collaboration with Best Companies Group. The ranking relies on two sources of intel. The first is a survey where employees of an applicant institution complete a survey that measures different areas of workplace satisfaction, such as their views on overall engagement, training and development, and work environment. The second part is a review of each applicant institution's policies and benefits.

"I am delighted we have been selected a best place to work for a fourth time," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "Perhaps even more meaningful is knowing our team members gave us their vote of confidence and continue to think BCT is a great place to work."

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. Those who made the ranking this year ranged in size from 54 to 5,000.

About BCT-Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $809 million in assets as of September 30, 2023, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2022 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2023, 2021, 2020, and 2019 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

