BCT-Bank of Charles Town Named Top 200 Performing Bank by American Banker

BCT - Bank of Charles Town

26 Jun, 2023, 08:23 ET

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) Potomac Bancshares, Inc., the one holding company for BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is pleased to announce it has been recognized by American Banker as one of the top 200 performing banks in the United States out of 1,650 banks with less than $2 billion in assets and who also are publicly traded. BCT ranked 172.

BCT-Bank of Charles Town named Top 200 Community Bank. www.mybct.bank
"BCT is honored to be recognized as one of the 200 best performing community banks in the country," stated Alice P. Frazier, BCT's President and CEO. "I am especially proud of our employees who work tirelessly to provide great experiences for our clients which builds generational relationships that produce results like this Top 200 recognition."

Each year American Banker publishes the list of the top 200 performing publicly traded banks with under $2 billion in assets. The data is compiled and analyzed by the consulting firm Capital Performance Group.  Capital Performance Group conducts the rankings analysis using data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, which drew on Security and Exchange Commission filings.  Banks making this year's list, which was based on data from year-end 2022, posted a lower median efficiency ratio, higher median net interest margin and a stronger median net loan growth compared with all publicly traded community banks. (See here for a full methodology.)

The top 200 banks also had a median return on average equity of 14.16%, compared with 11.67% for all publicly traded banks in this asset class. The three-year average for this figure was 12.6% for the top performers. That's more than 2 percentage points higher than their peers.

About BCT-Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $792 million in assets as of March 31, 2023, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices.  BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. BCT was voted "Best of the Best" winner in the 2022 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories:  Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning.  In 2019, 2020, and 2021 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

