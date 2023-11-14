BCT Expands Government Contractor Banking Services with Appointment of Christopher Turley

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) -- BCT-The Community's Bank recently appointed Christopher Turley as Senior Vice President and Director of Government Lending. Mr. Turley will be responsible for leading the Bank's initiatives to accelerate and expand its government lending and growth strategy in the DC Metro area as well as the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia and upper Maryland regions. Mr. Turley's primary office is located at BCT's Loan Production Office in Leesburg, Virginia, at 602 S. King Street, Suite 300. He will also work from the main office at 111 E. Washington Street, Charles Town, West Virginia.

Christopher Turley, SVP & Director of Government Contractor Lending, BCT-The Community's Bank, www.mybct.bank

"I am pleased to have Chris join our BCT team," stated Alice Frazier, President and CEO. "His success and experience in government lending positions us well to meet our strategic priorities to grow in this unique and specialized market."

Frazier continued, "Turley is a talented and seasoned banker with significant expertise in credit and underwriting, merger and acquisition (M&A) financing, federal lease financing, and treasury management services. We are excited to have such a dynamic leader focused on this important growth initiative for BCT."

Turley brings over 19 years of corporate banking experience with various financial institutions within their respective retail, risk management, and commercial lending divisions. Prior to joining BCT, Turley served in similar roles at MVB Bank, FVCBank, and Capital One in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region.

"BCT, which celebrated its 152nd year of operation in 2023, is built on deep community relationships and amazing client experiences," Turley stated. "I'm committed to leveraging my industry knowledge and experiences to build, deepen, and deliver tailored experiences for our clients and the communities we serve. With the dynamic industry challenges our clients face, it's ever important to seek out the right financial advocate committed to their success. BCT is proud to be such an advocate."

Turley is a graduate of James Madison University and is a current resident of Loudoun County. Turley is engaged in various leadership roles with a variety of business and community organizations.

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $809 million in assets as of September 30, 2023, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2022 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2019, 2020, and 2021 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

SOURCE BCT - The Community's Bank