BCT Partners and Eagle Technologies Announce Enterprise IT Solutions Partnership

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BCT Partners, LLC (BCT) today announced a collaborative partnership with Eagle Technologies, Inc., (Eagle) to provide world-class Healthcare and Education IT system integration services to government, state, local, and commercial customers.

Lawrence Hibbert, President and Managing Partner, BCT Partners

Together, BCT and Eagle provide a multitude of industry leading services to include Grants Enterprise Management Systems; adaptive approaches to Data Collection, Analysis, and Reporting; Data Integration; Business Analytics; Cloud and Infrastructure Development; IT Modernization; System Design, Development, and Configuration; and Enterprise Architecture. Their one-of-a-kind integrated Grants Enterprise Management System will host government grants data in a Cloud environment for ease of access and more accurate data analysis—resulting in significant cost savings and operational reliability.

Currently, public health and educational data is collected and managed separately by federal, state, and local agencies according to their unique requirements, which creates silos of data. Combined with the increased pressure to ensure that programs are committed to evidence-based practice and services are equitably distributed among all stakeholders, finding the right partner is crucial. The combination of BCT and Eagle's data integration expertise, reliable IT Enterprise solutions, and ability to transform data into actionable insights through Precision Analytics enables the collective team to solve even the most complex challenges. Precision Analytics combines machine learning with data analytics, evaluation science, and social science expertise to precisely pinpoint what is working for whom and provide both predictive and prescriptive recommendations for future actions.

"Our partnership with Eagle is a great opportunity to deliver best-of-both-worlds innovation to our customers and deliver impact to the health and education sectors," said Lawrence Hibbert, BCT President and Managing Partner. "Health and education disparities are a concern at a national scale. Combining innovative data systems with our Precision Analytics will ensure that these programs are more efficiently and effectively managed to achieve their outcomes, inform decision making, and ensure equity in the delivery of services. A solution like this will go a long way towards improving performance for these sectors and its stakeholders."

"Eagle Technologies is excited to partner with BCT for this unique venture," said David Dastvar, Eagle's Chief Growth Officer. "Our similar past performances greatly complement each other and offer customers a unique perspective on Healthcare and Education IT issues, trends, and solutions that impact their bottom line. Together, we will develop and launch enterprise-wide grant management solutions that best fit the mission-critical data collection, analysis, and reporting needs for those in the government agency and commercial sectors."

About BCT

BCT Partners is a global, multi-disciplinary consulting firm that delivers a full range of research, training, consulting, technology, and analytics services. BCT works with corporations, government agencies, healthcare, and educational institutions, philanthropic, nonprofit, and faith-based organizations to harness the power of diversity, insights, and innovation to transform lives, accelerate equity, and create lasting change. Founded in 2001, BCT is a minority-owned and diverse-led, small, business enterprise and one of the leading firms in the country with expertise in the following markets: housing and community development, economic development, workforce development, education, children and families, diversity, equity, and inclusion, health, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences.

BCT has been recognized twice by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms; Ernst & Young as EY Entrepreneur of the Year; Manage HR Magazine as a Top 10 Company for Diversity & Inclusion; CIO Techie as one of the Most Trusted Government Technology Firms; the Inc. 5000 list as one the fastest-growing private companies in America; and the Black Enterprise BE100s list as one of the nation's largest African American owned businesses.

About Eagle

Eagle Technologies, Inc., (Eagle) founded in 2004, is a small business based in Arlington, VA. Our company specializes in developing effective solutions for complex project requirements for government, large corporations, and business customers nationwide. We deliver IT modernization, Cloud and Infrastructure, Enterprise Architecture, Data Analytics, Analytic and Reporting Solutions, Research, Public Health and Health IT, Information Dissemination, and Business Intelligence services. Through our progressive growth, Eagle is strategically elevated through collaborations with contractors (as sub or prime) creating teams of highly experienced professionals that deliver Program Management and Information Technology to service various federal clients. Our teams have proven their trailblazing capabilities as subject matter experts (SME's) on contracts that require out-of-the-box support to satisfy unique customer requirements.

Eagle is an established concept-to-completion company, furnishing innovative enterprise solutions in federal government, commercial, state, and local environments. We are experienced in utilizing the GSA Multiple Award Schedule and MAS 54151S. Our federal contract work is designated under NAICS codes 541511 and 541512. Eagle is conditionally appraised at CMMI-DEV Level 3.

