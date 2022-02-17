BCT Partners Announces Five New Advisory Board Members

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BCT Partners announces the appointment of five new members to their Board of Advisor board. As BCT continues its rapid growth, the addition of these distinguished professionals will help support its efforts to accelerate innovation and advance equity. The new members will join current advisory board members including Dr. Randal Pinkett, Founder, Chairman, CEO, and Managing Partner, BCT Partners, Lawrence Hibbert, Founder, President and Managing Partner, BCT Partners, Dallas Grundy, Founder, BCT Partners and Senior Vice President and CFO at the University of Akron and Dr. Jeffrey Robinson, Founder, BCT Partners, and Professor and Prudential Chair in Business at Rutgers Business School.

Lawrence Hibbert, President and Managing Partner BCT Partners, Dr. Randal Pinkett Chair and CEO BCT Partners

"We're excited to expand our board with five new members who will bring diverse expertise and insight to our work," said BCT Partners President and Managing Partner, Lawrence Hibbert. "We have worked diligently to ensure our board and leadership team bring together a distinct set of skills including proficiency in leading-edge technology, business innovation, public and private sector expertise as well as diversity, equity and inclusion."

The new members begin their terms with BCT Partners effective February 1st, 2022.

Dr. Randal Pinkett, Chairman and CEO of BCT Partners added, "On behalf of the current board members and our whole team at BCT Partners, I want to express how pleased we are to have such an esteemed group of leaders joining our advisory board. As we enter this next phase at BCT, we are confident that we have the right people in place to enable us to build on our current success and achieve even greater accomplishments in the future."

About BCT Partners:

BCT Partners is a global, multi-disciplinary consulting firm that delivers a full range of research, training, consulting, technology, and analytics services. BCT works with corporations, government agencies, healthcare, and educational institutions, philanthropic, nonprofit, and faith-based organizations to harness the power of diversity, insights, and innovation to transform lives, accelerate equity, and create lasting change. Founded in 2001, BCT is a minority-owned and diverse-led, small, business enterprise and one of the leading firms in the country with expertise in the following markets: housing and community development, economic development, workforce development, education, children and families, diversity, equity, and inclusion, health, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences.

BCT has been recognized twice by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms; Ernst & Young as EY Entrepreneur of the Year; Manage HR Magazine as a Top 10 Company for Diversity & Inclusion; CIO Techie as one of the Most Trusted Government Technology Firms; the Inc. 5000 list as one the fastest-growing private companies in America; and the Black Enterprise BE100s list as one of the nation's largest African American owned businesses.

