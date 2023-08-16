BCT Partners Named to Inc. 5000 for the Third Year in a Row

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed yesterday that BCT Partners has been named to its 41st annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Since 1982, Inc. Magazine has compiled this list of privately-owned companies in the U.S. based on their revenue growth rate over the previous three years. The ranking represents a unique look at some of the most successful small businesses, which are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, creating 63 percent of net new jobs. Many companies, now household names, such as LinkedIn, Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, and Zillow, first gained national exposure as honorees.

"We are so pleased to receive this recognition," says Dr. Randal Pinkett , Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of BCT Partners. "To be recognized on this prestigious list for the third year in a row, when there are over 33 million small businesses within the United States, is a true honor. Our main goal when we started BCT Partners 23 years ago remains to this day – to leverage technology, data, and innovation in creating a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable society.

As Lawrence Hibbert , Co-founder, and President, continues, "We could not have won this honor without the dedicated and passionate employees that work at BCT. Our multi-disciplinary team of domain experts, researchers, evaluators, DEI professionals, technologists, and data scientists truly sets us apart. In fact, our Chief Operations Officer, Calvin Todd, was just recognized in our home state by NJBIZ as a top 'Forty Under 40' business leader. The honorees are judged not only on their business accomplishments but also on their volunteerism, education, and additional achievements. We could not be prouder of the joint recognitions of being named to the Inc. 5000 list and having Calvin Todd recognized for his leadership in the same month."

The complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/2023.

As editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuck states, "If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it has taken special skills, serious determination, and smart operating to meet this milestone. It's an achievement that is truly inspiring. It means that you are among the top companies in the country in terms of growth. And using historical metrics, you are in the top half percent of all privately owned companies."

About BCT Partners:

BCT Partners is a national consulting firm that works with government agencies, Fortune 500 corporations, nonprofits, and foundations. Their mission is to harness the power of diversity, insights, and innovation to transform lives, accelerate equity, and create lasting change. Forbes has recognized BCT for four years in a row as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms, Manage HR Magazine as one of the Top 10 Diversity and Inclusion Consulting/Service Companies, and the Black Enterprise BE100 list as one of the nation's largest African American-owned businesses. You can learn more by visiting: www.BCTPartners.com.

For Press Inquiries:

April Salchert

612.456.3983

[email protected]

