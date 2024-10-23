BCT Residential Lending Adds The Richardson Team in Fairfax County, Virginia

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT Residential Lending, a division of Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, announced the expansion of its mortgage lending team into Fairfax County, Virginia, with the addition of The Richardson Team, comprised of Jay Richardson, Vice President, Sebastian Bonilla, Mortgage Lender, and JeNise Colbert, Mortgage Processor. The team joins BCT as a unit and will provide residential lending services in Fairfax County, Virginia, and the broader Northern Virginia market.

"We are pleased to have The Richardson Team join our BCT Residential Lending team," stated Stephen T. Cowen, Senior Vice President, Director of Residential Lending. "With a proven, cohesive team approach, they will fit perfectly into our collaborative culture and enable us to expand further into the Northern Virginia market, which is in keeping with our strategic plans."

The new Residential Lending team includes:

Jay W. Richardson – Vice President. Mr. Richardson brings over 20 years of mortgage origination experience. He has been ranked a top 200 lender the past several years. As the leader of The Richardson Team, Mr. Richardson works closely with real estate brokers and agents to develop a collaborative approach to providing seamless home buying experiences. He lives in Fairfax County, Virginia , with his wife and two daughters where he enjoys spending time with his family and gardening, considering himself an uncertified soil scientist.





About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $832 million in assets as of June 30, 2024, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. The Bank provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider. BCT was voted WINNER in the LoudounNow 2024 Loudoun's Favorites readers' poll in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Banker, and Financial Planner. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2023 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2023, 2021, 2020, and 2019 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

