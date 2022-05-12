BCT Wealth Advisors Appoints Emma Espinosa as Client Coordinator

"Welcoming someone of Emma's caliber and potential to our Wealth Advisors team is exciting," stated Leslie Crabill, Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth and Investments. "She epitomizes the BCT spirit, as a leader at Shepherd University, which includes being President of the Financial Planning club, as well as her outstanding performance at BCT while working her way through college. Emma will be a champion for our clients."

While working part time as a Teller with Bank of Charles Town, Ms. Espinosa attended Shepherd University from which she recently graduated Summa Cum Laude. While at Shepherd she was selected a McMurran Scholar, the highest academic honor of the university. Additionally, she earned entrance into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and was elected Senator for the Student Government Association. As noted earlier, Ms. Espinosa also served as President of the university's Financial Planning Club.

Ms. Espinosa is a native of Jefferson County, West Virginia. She is an active member of St. James Catholic Church and enjoys traveling, exercising, attending sporting events, and most especially spending time with friends and family.

BCT Wealth Advisors serve clients in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. BCT-Bank of Charles Town and BCT Wealth Advisors are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using BCT Wealth Advisors, and may also be employees of BCT-Bank of Charles Town. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, BCT-Bank of Charles Town or BCT Wealth Advisors.

Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by FDIC or Any Other Government Agency, Not Bank Guaranteed, Not Bank Deposits or Obligations, May Lose Value

