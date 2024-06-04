BCT Wealth Advisors Appoints Seasoned Advisor Mary Szabat, CFP® to Virginia and Washington, DC, Markets

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT Wealth Advisors, a division of Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, recently announced the appointment of Mary C. Szabat, CFP® as Senior Vice President, Wealth Advisor. Ms. Szabat's responsibilities include serving the wealth management needs of successful business owners, families, and individuals in the Virginia/DC Metro market. She will report to Leslie Crabill, Executive Vice President, Director of Wealth and Investments and establish her office at the company's Loudoun County location at 602 S. King Street, Suite 300, Leesburg, Virginia.

Ms. Szabat brings over 25 years of financial planning and wealth advisory experience to BCT. Immediately prior to joining BCT, Ms. Szabat served as Senior Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager at Key Private Bank in Buffalo, New York. She also served as Client Experience Manager/Financial Planner. Prior to Key Bank, Ms. Szabat served in key positions at several financial institutions including Senior Wealth Advisor at Tompkins Financial Corporation, Investment and Financial Planning Officer at Canandaigua National Bank, and various positions of escalating responsibilities at Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank.

"We are delighted to have Mary join our Wealth Advisor team," stated Leslie Crabill, Executive Vice President and Director of Wealth and Investments. "Her exceptional experience will immediately contribute to our success and completes a key component of our strategic plans to better serve clients in the DC metro market."

Ms. Szabat received a Master of Science degree in Organizational Communication and Development from Canisius College. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Ms. Szabat is a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) professional and holds an Accredited Estate Planner designation.

Community involvement is important to Ms. Szabat. Before recently moving to the DC metro area, she served on the Finance Committee and Board Member of State University of New York at Buffalo Alumni Association. She also served on several civic and community organizations including as Vice President of Estate Planning Council of Rochester (New York), Board Member of Erie Community College Foundation, Board Member of Mercy Hospital Foundation, and Words & Warmth. Ms. Szabat has been an active volunteer with Back to Basics and the Peacemakers in Western New York for many years. She looks forward to serving in similar roles in her new DC Metro community.

About the Company

BCT Wealth Advisors is a division of Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

