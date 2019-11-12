BCT-Bank of Charles Town Announces Anthony Ranghelli Appointment as Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Ranghelli has extensive experience in technology as it relates to banking. Before to joining BCT, Ranghelli served most recently as Director of Information Technology for FVCBank of Fairfax, Virginia. Prior to that, he served in similar positions with Cardinal Bank of Tysons Corner, Virginia and The Business Bank of Sterling, Virginia.

"We are delighted Anthony has joined our BCT leadership team," stated Alice Frazier, President and CEO. "He brings comprehensive experience and capabilities that will help us stay in step with an ever-changing technology landscape as we seek to enhance products and services for a positive customer experience."

Mr. Ranghelli holds a Master of Science in Management of Information Technology degree from the University of Virginia. He completed his undergraduate studies at James Madison University.

An avid baseball fan, Ranghelli attends spring training in Florida every season. He also enjoys traveling, with his favorite destination being San Diego, California. He and his wife are expecting their first child in Spring of 2020, making their home in the Winchester, Virginia area.

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: PTBS). With approximately $505 million in assets as of September 30, 2019, the Company conducts operations through its main office, eight branch office facilities, and one loan production office in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun County (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for West Virginia.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc. and the Bank, please visit our website at https://www.mybct.com.

SOURCE BCT - Bank of Charles Town

Related Links

https://www.mybct.com

