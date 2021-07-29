BCT-Bank of Charles Town Announces Promotion of Elizabeth Hoffmaster to Branch Manager of Kearneysville, West Virginia Office

Ms. Hoffmaster brings over six years of banking experience to her Kearneysville post. Her most recent position with BCT was as a Universal Banker in their Leesburg, Virginia office. Prior to BCT, she served with Apple Federal Credit Union in progressively responsible positions.

"We are proud to announce Elizabeth's promotion to Branch Manager," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO. "She has proven herself committed to providing an amazing customer experience and will lead her team to do the same."

Ms. Hoffmaster is a graduate of Hedgesville High School and the Culinary Arts Program Accreditation at James Rumsey Technical Institute. She is working towards a degree I Business Administration at Blue Ridge Community College.

Born in Hawaii and raised in Berkeley County, West Virginia, Ms. Hoffmaster is eager to represent BCT in local community organizations and events. A self-described foodie, Ms. Hoffmaster also enjoys traveling and serving at Airborne Church in Martinsburg.

About the Company

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

