BCTCares Foundation's 2024 Pack the 'Pack Campaign Raises a Record $90,000 for Local Food-Insecure Children

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BCTCares Foundation, a nonprofit founded and operated by employees of BCT-Bank of Charles Town (OTC:PTBS), also known as The Community's Bank, announced Wednesday, September 25, 2024, that it raised a record $90,000 through its annual Pack The 'Pack program. Since its inception, the BCTCares Foundation has donated $405,000 targeting local food-insecurity. The program's mission is to support four in-market backpack food charities focused on providing nourishing food to food-insecure children, individuals, and families. The donation equaled $22,500 for each of the partner charities and will provide crucial funding for food purchases that will result in over 15,000 backpacks being filled with enough food for two days (weekend) per child. The fundraising effort was from July 1, 2024 through August 31, 2024. Contributions were solicited and received from the bank's clients, vendors, employees, and Board of Directors along with citizens from the communities surrounding BCT's branches and offices in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

"I am bursting with pride for our team, clients, and communities," remarked Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "We far exceeded our goal this year, which demonstrates a special generosity on the part of our clients and communities, and a unified focus from our employees. Thank you to everyone who contributed financially or with your time and talent. Because of you, more children are less food-insecure."

For the Pack The 'Pack campaign, BCTCares has partnered with local backpack program charities who will purchase and distribute food using the funds donated. The local backpack program partners are:

Berkeley County Backpack Program ( Berkeley County, WV ) - http://feedbcwvkids.org/

Community Combined Ministries – Kidz Power Pacs (Berkeley & Jefferson Counties, WV) - https://communitycombined.org/

HARC/Micah's Backpack ( Washington County, MD ) - https://harccoalition.org/programs/micahs-backpack/

Fueled (formerly known as Loudoun Backpack Coalition) ( Loudoun County, VA ) - https://www.loudouneducationfoundation.org/fueled

To learn more about the BCTCares Foundation and the Pack The 'Pack program, visit BCT's website at www.mybct.bank/about/bctcares/.

About the Foundation

The BCTCares Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization formed in 2021 with a mission to provide direct support to food-insecure children, families, and individuals in the four primary counties served by BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank. The Foundation is located at 111 E. Washington Street, Charles Town, WV, 25414. Visit its informational webpage at https://www.mybct.bank/about/bctcares/. BCTCares Foundation, Inc., EIN 87-1550562. Consult your tax adviser regarding possible tax benefits for donations.

About BCT-Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $832 million in assets as of June 30, 2024, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. The Bank provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider. BCT was voted the winner in the LoudounNow 2024 Loudoun's Favorites readers' poll in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Banker, and Financial Planner. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2023 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2023, 2021, 2020, and 2019 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

