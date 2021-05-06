BCT-The Community's Bank Announces Addition of Experienced SBA Lending Team

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, announced the expansion of its commercial lending initiatives with the appointment of a new commercial lending team focused on Small Business Administration (SBA) lending programs. The experienced team includes: Michelle R. Douglas, Senior Vice President and SBA Program Manager, Teri L. Tosti, Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager, and Kate Ryan, Assistant Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager. The team joins BCT as a unit and will provide commercial lending services both through SBA programs as well as traditional commercial options. The team will serve DC, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

"We are excited to build upon our strategic initiatives of targeted products and services for businesses at each stage of their life cycle," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO. "Having Michelle, Teri, and Kate bring their successful track record in SBA lending strengthens our capabilities in commercial lending and expands our geographic service area in the region. Furthermore, their focus on customer service and community involvement is a perfect fit for BCT's culture of neighbor helping neighbor."

The BCT SBA Lending team consists of:

Michelle R. Douglas - Senior Vice President, SBA Program Manager. Ms. Douglas brings over 25 years of banking experience, most recently with Sonabank where she served in a similar role. She will be responsible for the newly formed SBA line of business as well as business development.

Teri L. Tosti - Senior Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager. Ms. Tosti will report to Lance Nobles , SVP-Community Banking Executive. She has 23 years of banking experience, most recently with Sonabank where she served in a similar role. Ms. Tosti will be located in Fredericksburg, Virginia and be responsible for business development and client relationships.

Kate Ryan - Assistant Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager. Ms. Ryan will also report to Lance Nobles . She brings over five years of banking experience, most recently with Sonabank where she served in a similar role. Ms. Ryan will be located in Loudoun County, Virginia and be responsible for business development and client relationships.

The collective experience of the team and its proficiency with SBA products and services will allow BCT to effectively support all SBA lending solutions, including: the SBA Express and Export Express for loans and lines up to $1,000,000*; Loans to Veterans through the SBA Express Program up to $1,000,000*; all 7(a) Loan Program options up to $5,000,000; and short-term working capital lines of credit up to $5,000,000. Additionally, BCT will continue to be an active lender in the SBA 504 Program which allows for attractive long-term fixed rate financing for owner occupied commercial real estate.

*note- the $1,000,000 limit reverts to $500,000 on January 1, 2022.

About the Company

Founded in 1871 and celebrating its 150th year of service, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $661 million in assets as of March 31, 2020, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019 and 2020, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

