BCT-The Community's Bank Appoints Lance Nobles, CCIM as Senior Vice President to Serve Loudoun County and Northern Virginia

With over 14 years of experience as a commercial banker, Mr. Nobles brings more than eight years focused specifically on the Northern Virginia and Loudoun County market. Prior to joining BCT, Mr. Nobles most recently served as Senior Vice President with First Virginia Community Bank, cultivating relationships with loans up to $20 million. Prior to that he served as Senior Vice President at Chain Bridge Bank in McLean, Virginia, and held similar positions at other area banks.

"Lance brings not only a high level of expertise in commercial real estate but also strong community connections that will help us continue to grow in the Loudoun County and Northern Virginia markets," stated Alice Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "We are excited to have Lance join our experienced community banking team in Loudoun."

Mr. Nobles added, "I'm excited for the opportunity to join this great team of bankers to further expand our footprint into the Northern Virginia market. I'm fortunate to be a part of such a great organization that prides itself as a true community bank."

In addition to being an active member of the Ashburn Rotary, Mr. Nobles is involved in several civic and community events and service projects in the local area.

Mr. Nobles is an alumnus of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. He also attended LSU prior to the Banking school, where he earned an Executive MBA as well as an undergraduate degree in Marketing. Additionally, he earned his CCIM designation in 2014, which recognizes individuals as an expert in the commercial and investment real estate industry.

Making his home with his wife and two children in Loudoun County, Virginia, Mr. Nobles and his family are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. They enjoy spending time exploring the beautiful areas in and around Loudoun County.

About BCT-The Community's Bank

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $496 million in assets as of March 31, 2019, the Company conducts operations through its main office, eight branch office facilities, and one loan production office in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun County (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs and online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc. and the Bank, please visit our website at https://www.mybct.com.

SOURCE BCT - The Community's Bank

Related Links

http://www.mybct.com

