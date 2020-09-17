BCU Moves Symitar Core to Cloud

MONETT, Mo., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its Symitar ® division today announced that BCU migrated its Episys® core to Jack Henry's private cloud environment.

The $4.2 billion-asset credit union launched a corporate initiative five years ago to move all of its technology assets to the cloud. BCU had poured 20 years of creativity and customization into its Symitar core, valuing the flexibility and control gained from managing it all in-house. The credit union maintains very specific expectations for the security, performance and responsiveness of its core; with Episys, BCU realized that it could achieve the same core experience regardless of the delivery model.

Jeff Johnson, chief partnerships and strategy officer at BCU, said, "We wanted to focus our IT expertise on things that provide tangible value to the credit union and our members, and Jack Henry knows how to run its platforms better than anyone. We have moved out of the business of managing our core without changing how we like to do business. In fact, the exercise of offloading our IT infrastructure provided the opportunity for us to look at the operational aspects of all our processes and identify improvements in a number of areas prior to migration."

BCU simultaneously moved to a full virtual desktop environment when migrating its core. Add to that, the credit union took on this event the weekend before most communities began enforcing stay-at-home orders in the initial wake of COVID-19. Pandemic notwithstanding, BCU decided to move forward with its migration – a decision the credit union reflects favorably upon today.

Johnson added, "Jack Henry managed the migration environment flawlessly. In the days that followed, we were able to quickly get all of our employees transitioned to a work-from-home setting without any sacrifices to their productivity or member service – we believe this validates our overall cloud strategy."

Shanon McLachlan, president of Symitar, commented, "With more than 60% of Jack Henry's core client base operating through our private cloud environment, outsourcing the core has proved to be just as viable for larger financial institutions. BCU's migration is a great testimony to the value and positive impact a hosted core platform can make on a single institution, both immediately and for the long term."

About Symitar

About Jack Henry & Associates

