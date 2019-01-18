BCV Landing on NASDAQ and Reuters Screens

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BCV is landing on NASDAQ and Reuters screens—the landmarks of Times Square in New York, at 11 am EST, Jan. 29, 2019. Through this, BCV is releasing the powerful voice of this era "Build new finance world and release the value of digital assets." In August 2018, BCV showed up on NASDAQ the first time, and now it will appear on both NASDAQ and Reuters screens.

BCV has constructed a leading one-stop platform for digital assets management using top encryption techniques and can provide reliable, convenient, and fast digital asset management services. Since its establishment, BCV has focused on blockchain technology and started up business based on digital asset secure storage and consuming scenarios. The total number of users of BCV Wallets has expanded to one million. Additionally, multi-lingual versions of BCV Wallets have been released, including Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean versions. At the same time, user experience has greatly improved.

NASDAQ and Reuters screens are regarded as the "Crossroads of the World," located at the square business circle with the highest rate of foot traffic. Many business magnates, such as Facebook, Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba, strived to appear on the screens. NASDAQ and Reuters screens represent success and wealth. BCV appearing on these screens demonstrates not only the market recognition it got in the last year, but also its strength and advantages.

Loaded with many honors, BCV will achieve more successes in the future.

Appendix

BCV Landmark Events:

Jan. 2018 Seed Round exceeding $1 million

Jan. 2018 Angel Round $10 million

Jan. 2018 Official release of BCV White Paper 1.0

Mar. 2018 AEX listed BCV

Mar. 2018 Bit-Z listed BCV

Jun. 2018 BiBox listed BCV

Jun. 2018 Official Release of BCV White Paper 2.0

Jun. 2018 Huobi listed BCV

Jul. 2018 A Round exceeding $ 2 million

Dec. 2018 HCoin listed BCV

Jan. 2019 BCV Chain of digital assets management beta version release

BCV Strategic Layouts:

Public chain on bottom layer, BCV Wallet, and digital assets management.

BCV Chain of digital assets management can provide an efficient, secure and scalable blockchain ledger.

efficient, secure and scalable blockchain ledger. BCV Wallet has three official versions and a dozen minor versions.

Based on CryptoMore, Smart Holder, CandyLot, Auto-Airdrop and Market Sentiment, asse t management service has been greatly expanded.

BCV League of Qualified Partner has been established.

Honors

Leading Enterprise of 2018 in Blockchain Industry

Global Leading Team of 2018 in Blockchain Industry

The Most Powerful Blockchain Project in the World in 2018

Innovation Star of 2018 in Blockchain Fin-Tech

SOURCE Bit Capital Vendor