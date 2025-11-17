BD Appoints Robert Huffines and Jacqueline Wright to Board of Directors

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the appointment of Robert "Robbie" Huffines and Jacqueline "Jacky" Wright to its board of directors, effective Dec. 1, 2025.

"Robbie and Jacky will further strengthen the BD board with deep expertise in health care, technology, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, as well as finance and capital markets, all of which are core to the continued advancement of our strategy," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "Their global leadership and extensive experience will be invaluable as we advance New BD as a scaled pure-play innovative medical technology company, unlocking meaningful value for BD shareholders while advancing our impact on patients and health systems."

"With its scale, innovation and unwavering commitment to improving health care delivery, BD is shaping the future of medical technology," said Robert Huffines. "As the company enters this next chapter, I'm eager to support BD in delivering lasting value for our patients, employees and shareholders."

"For over a century, BD has played a critical role in patient care," said Jacqueline Wright. "As BD continues its legacy, I look forward to working with the rest of the board and management team, supported by continued digital transformation, to shape the evolving the health care landscape and significantly improve patient care globally."

The Company has added three new independent directors in 2025, continuing its commitment to strong corporate governance and regular board refreshment.

Robert Huffines

Robert Huffines brings more than three decades of experience advising health care companies on strategy, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures and financing. Huffines is a former global chairman of investment banking at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. He joined J.P. Morgan in 1991 and held several leadership roles, including co-head of the global health care investment banking group, vice chairman and co-chair of the global strategic advisory council. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Huffines worked at Alex Brown & Sons, specializing in equity financing and advisory assignments for emerging growth companies.

Mr. Huffines currently serves on the Board of Directors of Insulet Corporation. He also served as a director of Walgreens Boots Alliance until its sale in August 2025. In 2023, Huffines co-founded The Forest Group, Inc., a non-profit organization focused on improving the mental health of children in underserved communities. He is also a board member of the Hastings Center for Biomedical Ethics, Nextech Invest Ltd. and Eikon Therapeutics.

Huffines received a bachelor's degree in English and economics from the University of North Carolina and a master's degree from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Jacqueline Wright

Jacqueline Wright, brings more than 30 years of experience in technology and digital transformation. She most recently served as the first chief technology and platform officer at McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, where as a senior partner, she led the firm's overall technology portfolio and strategy. Prior to joining McKinsey, Wright spent over a decade at Microsoft Corporation in various roles, including chief digital officer, U.S. Business. From 2017 to 2019, Wright took leave from Microsoft to serve as chief information & digital officer at HM Revenue and Customs, the United Kingdom's tax authority, where she led digital transformation efforts preparing the department for the UK's departure from the European Union. Before joining Microsoft, Wright held technology leadership roles across a variety of industries and businesses, including BP and GE.

Wright currently serves on the Board of Directors of Frasers Group Plc and Russell Reynolds Associates, Inc. and previously served as a board member for Exelixis, Inc. and nVent Electric plc. Wright received a bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems and Accounting from the Bernard M. Baruch College, City University of New York and holds honorary doctorate degrees from Aston University and the University of Bath.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

