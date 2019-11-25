BD Board Declares Dividends

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.79 cents per common share, an increase of 2.6 percent from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2019 to holders of record on December 10, 2019. The indicated annual dividend rate for fiscal year 2020 is $3.16 per share. In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $15.3125 per share on the 6.125% mandatory convertible preferred stock, Series A, payable on February 1, 2020 to holders of record on January 15, 2020. This represents $0.7656 per depositary share (NYSE: BDXA).

"Our performance in fiscal year 2019 demonstrates our ability to overcome multiple headwinds and deliver on our financial and operational goals. There are significant opportunities ahead to leverage the capabilities we've built to better serve our customers and their patients around the world as BD enters its next phase of value creation," said Vincent A. Forlenza, Chairman and CEO. "Once again, we have raised our dividend for the 48th consecutive year. This increase reflects our confidence in our long-term outlook, as well as our ongoing commitment to create value and return capital to our shareholders."

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

