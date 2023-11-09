BD Board Increases Dividend for 52nd Consecutive Year

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

09 Nov, 2023, 06:25 ET

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per common share, an increase of 4.4% from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2023 to holders of record on December 8, 2023. The indicated annual dividend rate for fiscal year 2024 is $3.80 per share.

"This is the 52nd consecutive fiscal year in which we have raised our dividend, maintaining BD's membership in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 consecutive years," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "This increase reflects our confidence in our long-term outlook, as well as our ongoing commitment to create value through execution of our BD 2025 strategy and return capital to shareholders."

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Troy Kirkpatrick                                     

Greg Rodetis

VP, Public Relations                             

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

858.617.2361                                         

201.847.6875      

[email protected]                         

[email protected]    

