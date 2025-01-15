BD Boosts U.S. Manufacturing of Critical Medical Devices

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced additional investments in its U.S. manufacturing network to add capacity for critical medical devices, including syringes, needles and IV catheters, to meet the ongoing needs of the nation's health care system.

As part of the company's 2024 investment of more than $10 million to expand manufacturing capacity, new needle and syringe production lines have been installed at the BD plants in Connecticut and Nebraska. One line is already fully operational with additional lines expected to start up in the coming months.

These new lines will boost BD's capacity of domestically manufactured safety-engineered injection devices by more than 40 percent and conventional syringes by more than 50 percent, adding hundreds of millions of units annually to support critical U.S. health care delivery such as hospital procedures, vaccinations, medication preparation and drug delivery to patients. In addition, BD has hired more than 215 full-time employees at its facilities in Nebraska and Connecticut to support the increased production.

BD also has plans for more than $30 million in investments in 2025 to expand manufacturing capacity for IV lines at its plant in Utah to support continued growth in catheter solutions. This follows the company's 2024 investment of more than $2 million for IV line improvements that resulted in increased IV catheter output by more than 40 million units annually.

"Domestic manufacturing is crucial for ensuring a resilient supply of essential health care devices," said Eric Borin, president of Medication Delivery Solutions at BD. "By expanding our production capacity, we are not only meeting the critical needs of patients and providers, but we also are reinforcing our commitment to the nation's health care infrastructure."

The investments underscore the company's ongoing commitment and deep legacy in supporting U.S. health care supply chain resilience through the domestic manufacturing of critical medical devices. Increasing supply capacity builds on the company's more than 120 years of manufacturing excellence across the United States. In Nebraska, Connecticut and Utah alone, the company has collectively 200 years of experience in manufacturing critical medical devices. BD in Columbus, Neb. opened in 1949, and today spans 1 million square feet and employs more than 2,000 people across three locations. BD in Canaan, Conn. opened in 1961, and today spans 385,000 square feet and employs more than 540 people. These sites are the only remaining large-scale syringe manufacturing sites in the U.S. The BD site in Sandy, Utah opened in 1956 and employs approximately 1,200 associates with 650,000 square feet of operations. It is the largest producer of IV catheter lines in the world.

BD operates more than 30 manufacturing and distribution facilities in the United States, which represent an important part of the backbone of the U.S. medical product supply chain. These facilities employ more than 10,000 people and are spread across 17 states and Puerto Rico.

