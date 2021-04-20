BD Commits $1M To Fight Maternal And Neonatal Tetanus

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced a $1 million commitment over five years to UNICEF USA in support of UNICEF's work to uphold the rights of all children and help every child survive and thrive. The cash donation will be used to support UNICEF's efforts to eliminate Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus (MNT) in at-risk countries around the world. In 1997, BD was the first U.S.-based corporation to establish a maternal and newborn tetanus program with UNICEF.

With the support of BD, UNICEF is working to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus worldwide by seeking to vaccinate all women and girls of childbearing age, by promoting clean childbirth delivery practices such as clean umbilical cord cutting methods and by utilizing surveillance to enhance health professionals' understanding of the circumstances under which tetanus can be transmitted. Between 2000 and 2018, newborn deaths from MNT have declined by 88 percent.1

As the first and longest-serving corporate partner in UNICEF USA's campaign to eliminate MNT, BD has now provided or committed more than $10.8 million in cash and product donations to the organization, including 55 million BD SoloShot™ Auto-Disable Syringes and BD Uniject™ Non-Reusable Devices.

"The initiative to help eliminate MNT was the first philanthropic program established by BD," said Tom Polen, CEO and president, BD. "Over the past 24 years, the MNT initiative has grown into an international public-private partnership that includes governments, global humanitarian organizations, non-profits and corporate partners, all with one mission to prevent unnecessary deaths from maternal and neonatal tetanus. This $1 million commitment continues our collective efforts to expand access to health care among the vulnerable populations who need it most and is part of our broader purpose – advancing the world of health."

"UNICEF won't stop working until maternal and neonatal tetanus is eliminated," said Michael J. Nyenhuis, UNICEF USA President and CEO. "We're grateful for the long-standing partnership with BD and their commitment to UNICEF in helping to ensure every child is protected from this preventable disease."

Neonatal tetanus is a deadly disease that kills one newborn every 21 minutes, or approximately 68 newborns every day.1 Typically contracted through unhygienic childbirth practices, the disease has a high mortality rate, but it is also highly preventable. Accessible health care services for women and newborn children, as well as an affordable vaccine given to women of reproductive age, can help prevent maternal and neonatal tetanus.1

